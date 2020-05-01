‘Love Is Blind’ Stars Lauren & Cameron Hamilton Film Date Night In For YouTube Channel

Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton from Netflix’s hit dating show Love Is Blind are keeping things hot at home, showing fans their “date night in” routine on their YouTube channel “Hanging With The Hamiltons.”

The fan-favorite couple dressed up to go to their kitchens for their date, as everyone is stuck at home quarantining due to the coronavirus pandemic. The two seemed high in spirits as Cameron cooked Lauren’s favorite dish, chicken fettuccine alfredo.

They opened the video thanking their sponsor Kroger for delivering the groceries for their meal. Then, Lauren shows their “son,” an Airedale terrier dog named Mr. Sparx — who is also dressed in his best bowtie for dinner.

Lauren wore a satin pink neck shift dress as she dressed their dinner table. She paired the dress with dangly, multicolored earrings. Her makeup is full glam with a detailed natural eyeshadow look — complete with long false eyelashes, shimmery highlight on her cheekbone and pink-hued lipgloss.

Cameron then took viewers on a tutorial on how to cook their date night meal. He is seen chopping up ingredients for their greek salad while both Lauren and Cameron flirt on the voiceover.

“Look at Cam, he’s even sexy when he’s peeling a cucumber,” Lauren said over the video. “Look at that technique!”

Cameron goes on to say that he loves cooking for Lauren because he loves “her reaction.” She loves the food he makes, and he says it is fun for him to cook and have time with Lauren in the kitchen.

He continues cooking the meal, heating up water on the stole as he prepares to cook the pasta. Lauren emphasizes that Cameron has amazing cooking skills, and even said he could have his own cooking show.

The couple then realized that their dog Mr. Sparx began eating from their trashcan while they were not looking.

“He likes to wait until we’re distracted and then he does something,” Lauren explained. “He thinks he’s invisible with the bowtie.”

Cameron followed up saying even though their pup is adorable, he can’t get away with stuff.

The couple then got back to the cooking, just went Cameron dumped in a whole lot of garlic for their meal. Lauren took this as a perfect time to alert singles about the usage of garlic on first dates.

“Y’all gotta be careful if you’re on a first date,” Lauren warned. “You kind of want to hold off on a whole bunch of garlic.” She continued saying that it’s just too much for a first date.

Cameron followed up saying even though the two have been married now for over a year, they still like to keep their breath fresh for each other.

The duo packed on loads of PDA throughout the video while showing us inside their home. Lauren and Cameron are no strangers to sharing their already open lives with the world, giving them glimpses into their world on Instagram almost daily.

Watch the full video below.