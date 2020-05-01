Winnie Harlow Poses In A Tiny Red Bikini In New Video

The Victoria's Secret model shared an 'extra' video of herself posing in a skimpy bikini.

Winnie Harlow gave her Instagram followers a big treat this week after she slipped into a seriously skimpy bikini to strike some very seductive poses in the sunshine. The Victoria’s Secret model looked every inch the superstar in the short clip she shared with her 7.7 million followers on April 30 as she admitted that she was being “extra as hell.”

The clip began by showing Winnie setting everything up herself in a red two-piece as she bent down and got up close to the camera to start the video rolling. The lingerie model then got up and headed across her patio to get behind a glass door, which she then closed behind her.

Winnie got herself composed before she then exited the door and showed off why she’s one of the most in demand models in the game right now.

The model pulled a number of different poses, including flipping her hair and turning to the side, as she sauntered towards the camera while barefoot.

Winnie was then joined by a friend who was rocking her own sizzling bikini look.

The pal slipped out the same door and appeared to ask the model what she was doing after she spotted her looking seductively towards the camera. The twosome then shared a laugh as Willow continued to pose.

As for her slinky bikini look, the supermodel dropped jaws as she flaunted her fit and toned body in her tiny red two-piece.

The fun and colorful look plunged pretty low at the chest and featured two strings that stretched over her shoulders. It also featured another string across her decolletage for a fun and strappy design.

She paired that with matching bottoms in the same color with two thin strings over her hips.

Winnie — who previously dazzled fans in a pink bikini — had her long, dark hair flowing down her back while she accessorized her swim ensemble with a pair of hoop earrings in her ears and a choker necklace.

In the caption, she showed off her sense of humor when she joked about leaving in the video frames that saw her setting up the shot and added a weary smiling emoji.

The video has been viewed more than 784,000 views in 13 hours as well as receiving more than 180,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments.

“GORGEOUUUUUUS LOVE IT,” one Instagram user commented in all caps with several heart emoji.

Another called the former America’s Next Top Model star “beautiful.”

“You’re inspiring,” a third person told Winnie.

But this isn’t the first time the model has proudly showed off her fit and toned body in her swimwear on social media.

The Canadian star set pulses racing earlier this year when she slipped into a revealing crochet swimsuit during a trip to Jamaica.