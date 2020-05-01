Donald Trump Tells Michigan Governor ‘Make A Deal’ With Armed Protestors: ‘These Are Very Good People’

President Donald Trump urged Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer to work with the armed protesters who showed up at the Capitol building on Thursday to protest the stay-at-home order in the state.

“The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire,” Trump tweeted. “These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal.”

Michigan has seen several protests from people who want to see the state re-opened for business. On Thursday, armed protesters demonstrated outside before entering the Capitol building while the legislature was in session debating how to proceed with social isolation recommendations.

Some protesters reportedly attempted to gain access to the House floor, but they were refused.

The Republican-led State Legislature voted not to extend the state’s stay-at-home orders, as The New York Times reports, and have attempted to strip some of Whitmer’s powers.

The Democratic governor opted to sign three executive orders, which extend the state of emergency in Michigan until May 28.

“By refusing to extend the emergency and disaster declaration, Republican lawmakers are putting their heads in the sand and putting more lives and livelihoods at risk,” she said. “I’m not going to let that happen.”

Republican Speaker Lee Chatfield weighed in on the governor’s decision:

“Today, we offered our hand of partnership to the governor,” he said. “No politics. We’re all in this together and we should all work together. She just said no. Very disappointing.”

A few weeks prior, thousands of protesters, backed by conservative groups, merged in Lansing to create a massive traffic jam around the Capitol in protest of stay-at-home orders issued by Whitmer that they felt were too restrictive.

The Michigan governor opted to ban travel to vacation homes and ban the sale of items like garden supplies, making hers one of the strictest lockdowns in the country.

Trump has been supportive of the protests, which have also taken place in states like Utah, Minnesota, and Virginia. In mid-April, he tweeted a series of messages on his social media calling for Governors to “liberate” their states, as The Inquisitr reported at the time.

His messages were met with pushback by those who argued that they could be interpreted as a call for armed revolts within the states, which are all led by Democratic governors.

Many of the protesters in Michigan were not wearing masks or practicing social distancing, bucking the White House’s recommendations during the pandemic.