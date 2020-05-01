Madonna Vows To ‘Breathe In The COVID-19 Air’ After Testing Positive For Antibodies

The pop star says she plans to go for a long drive and roll the windows down.

Madonna has revealed that she tested positive for (COVID-19) antibodies and that it’s making her want to hit the open road after quarantining at home in London.

The 61-year-old pop superstar dropped the news on her “Quarantine Diaries #14” as she sat at a typewriter in a darkened room and read aloud to her 15 million Instagram followers.

“Took a test the other day, and I found out that I have the antibodies,” Madonna says about midway through the video. “So tomorrow I’m just going to go for a long drive in the car, I’m going to roll down the window and I’m going to breathe in. I’m hoping to breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yep. I hope the sun is shining.”

Later in the clip, Madonna hints at a fresh start. The mom of six notes that tomorrow’s another day and that she’s going to wake up and is “going to feel differently.”

In comments to the Instagram video, fans reacted to Madonna’s health update, with some telling her to “stay safe.” Others scolded the Grammy-winning singer for posting information that may not be accurate.

“You don’t have the antibodies sis….. don’t put public health at risk,” one follower wrote.

“So you’ve had the virus (as you had antibodies) and survived thank f*ck,” another wrote. “Please make sure the test is 100% correct and not giving false results. Do the test one more time to confirm.”

“You have antibodies wow that’s great news you will be safe,” another wrote. “However you can still carry the virus and pass it on so others maybe not so lucky.”

The CDC says it’s “unclear” if a positive test for antibodies that resulted from a previous infection with a coronavirus will provide immunity against getting infected again.

Madonna has been vocal about how the coronavirus pandemic has touched her personally. Not only was she forced to cancel the final shows in her Madame X tour in March, but the pop icon revealed that three people she knew died from the virus within 24 hours. Last month, Madonna reportedly lost her cousin, the brother of her security guard, and longtime friend Orlando Puerto, who worked on many of her singles, per Fox News.

The “Material Girl” singer also previously shared a bizarre video in which she talked about how “wonderful” it is that the COVID-19 virus has made everyone “equal” in some ways, no matter how rich, famous, smart, or old they are.