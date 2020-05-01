‘The Conners’ Spoilers: Darlene & Ben Go Apartment Hunting While Dan Faces Foreclosure

The Conners characters will face some major upheavals as the series heads into its final episodes of the season. Several spoilers leaked for the ABC series’ upcoming episode include major changes for Darlene and Ben, financial troubles for Dan, and Becky possibly moving forward in her relationship with Emilio, the father of her daughter Beverly Rose.

In an episode titled “Bridge over Trouble Conners,” Darlene and Ben make the decision to move into their own place. Ben confronted Darlene during the April 28 episode, stating their informal relationship had come to a turning point after she challenged Ben about what she felt was a wrong parenting decision regarding her son Mark.

Ben packed up his things and told Darlene that even though they were moving forward with plans to have their own baby, he felt as if they were not evolving as a couple. He wanted to take the next step and move in with her and her two children. Darlene revealed she was afraid of change, but because she loved him, she would take the leap.

Eric McCandless / ABC

Jackie and Becky will take Beverly Rose on a road trip to Mexico to meet her father for the first time. This will be the first face-to-face meeting of the infant and her father since he was deported to his home country prior to her birth.

In the previous episode of the series, Becky seemed unsure about her future with Emilio. She even considered marrying him for the sake of their daughter, but realized she would have to stay married to him for two years in order for him to gain citizenship. She did not know if she was ready to make that kind of commitment.

Eric McCandless / ABC

After spending the night together for the first time and Dan opening up to Louise about his very unsexy CPAP machine, which he uses to combat sleep apnea, she too showed off her own hidden beauty items, such as a retainer and face masks. Upon the episode’s close, a finally content Dan received a letter from the bank, which revealed the Conners are facing foreclosure.

In the season finale, Dan will reluctantly share his financial troubles with Louise as he struggles with the pending loss of the home he lived in with his beloved deceased wife Roseanne. Trusting Louise in this manner could be a major step forward in their union, but time will tell if it will help the family’s impending difficulties.