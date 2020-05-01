Kiki Passo Flaunts Underboob & Curvy Hips In Bright Bikini

Kiki Passo has a knack for looking good in a bikini. She also seems to enjoy wearing them in nontraditional ways. On Friday, she updated her Instagram account with a post that featured her wearing a bright bikini that showcased her underboob along with the rest of her fabulous figure.

Kiki’s two piece swimsuit was a bright orange color. The top had a halter-style neck with triangle-shaped cups. She made the top even more revealing by wearing it with her underboob showing. The skin on the bottoms of her breasts was not tan like the rest of her skin, making it stand out even more. The bikini bottoms had strappy sides that sat high on her hips. Tan lines from a low-rise bikini were also visible on her hips.

The model’s post consisted of three photos that captured her standing on what appeared to be an outside deck. She was in front of a set of a white outdoor table and chairs. The walls on the home behind her were also white, causing her tan skin to pop in the photos.

All of the snapshots showed Kiki from the front. The first image caught her body from the middle the thighs up. She played with her hair as she gave the camera a coquettish look. The pose showed of her hourglass shape.

The second picture showed Kiki looking away at something off to the side. Her hand was still in her hair and she had a smile on her face. She was leaning forward just a bit, accentuating her slender waist.

Kiki flashed her cleavage in the third image. Both of her hands were on the side of the table as she leaned toward the camera, showing off her chest. The pose also gave her fans a nice look at her curvaceous hips.

In the post’s caption, Kiki explained that there was no fun in wearing bikinis in a traditional way.

Not surprisingly, her fans approved of how Kiki chose to wear the bikini top, and told her so.

“Usually, people grow old, but you’re growing beautiful,” quipped one Instagram user.

“You do you and we’ll enjoy the view,” joked a second admirer.

“Keep wearing them YOUR way, so sexy,” a third follower chimed in.

“Looks great the way you wear it!!!” wrote a fourth fan.

Kiki is somewhat famous among her followers for flaunting her underboob. Earlier in the month, she shared a snap that saw her wearing a bright green bikini that flashed plenty of skin.