Christina Milian Wears Corset Vest & Skinny Jeans For Latest Instagram Outfit Post

Christina Milian took to Instagram to share a number of new photos of herself. The 38-year-old keeps fans up to date with outfit posts and her most recent hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The “Dip It Low” hitmaker stunned in a white corset vest which was relatively low-cut. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and a hint of her body from the side. She paired the ensemble with white splattered gray skinny jeans and white sneakers with black laces. Milian accessorized herself with numerous rings and opted for no other visible accessories. She sported her long dark curly hair down and went with a fairly natural makeup look.

Milian posted three photos within one upload.

In the first shot, the “Whatever U Want” songstress was photographed crouching down. She was captured fairly side-on while looking directly at the camera lens. Milian placed one hand on her knee and the other in front of her. The singer showcased the sneakers well by pushing her right leg forward.

In the next slide, she was snapped from a lower angle, closer up. She rested one arm on her knee and looked down at the camera with a soft expression.

In the third and final frame, she was captured crouching from another angle. The Love Don’t Cost a Thing actress pushed her some of her curly locks over to one side and looked radiant while she surrounded by a clear blue sky.

For her caption, she credited online retailer Fashion Nova for the jeans she was wearing.

In the span of one day, Milian’s post racked up more than 135,000 likes and over 870 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.2 million followers.

“You have amazing jeans and genes #foreveryoung,” one user wrote.

“What do you use on your skin?! Flawless!!!” another devotee shared.

“You are absolutely beautiful,” remarked a third fan.

“Love your hair curly!” a fourth admirer commented.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, lots of high-profile celebrities have been sharing photos that have recently been taken at home.

Milian didn’t geotag her upload. However, in a previous Instagram post, she urged fans to stay safe and stay home.

The “When You Look at Me” entertainer is no stranger to impressing her social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a low-cut black-and-white polka-dot top. She paired the outfit with skintight ripped white jeans and sported her curly dark locks down for the occasion. To complete the look, Milian applied a bold red lip, black mascara, and accessorized with large hoop earrings.