Halle Berry Says Home Schooling Kids Is ‘A Nightmare,’ Confesses She Shaved Daughter’s Head

Halle Berry is not thrilled to be her kids’ teacher right now. In a Zoom interview on Wednesday with Entertainment Tonight, Berry confessed that she couldn’t bear home schooling her two children, 12-year-old Nahla and 6-year-old Maceo, during the quarantine.

“It’s a nightmare for me. It’s a nightmare. This is like a wash of a semester; they’re really just not learning anything and it’s hard. I have a 6-year-old, and what I learned is that when 6-year-olds see other 6-year-olds do things, then they do things. Like, they sit and they eat because there’s 25 other ones doing it…it’s really been a challenge.”

Berry explained that dealing with her 6-year-old has been challenging because there aren’t other young children around to set an example for what he should be doing, making it more difficult to get the child to sit and focus on schoolwork. She said it’s about getting her son to understand that while he is at home, he is also at school, a distinction that can be difficult for a young child to make when he’s at home all day.

She isn’t alone in her sentiment about how hard it is to home-school young children during a pandemic. Last week, actor Chris Hemsworth confessed that he would rather mow the lawn than try to teach his three children.

Like many parents who are struggling with home schooling, Berry admitted that she’s concentrating more on having time with her children. Schoolwork time is still imposed, but quality family time is the primary focus.

“When I’m not cracking the whip for school, we do have a lot of family time, story time and bonding time that we don’t often get to have, so there is the silver lining.”

Earlier this month, Berry appeared virtually on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and confessed that she recently had to shave daughter Nahla’s head. As reported by Us Weekly, she explained that her 12-year-old’s hair became incredibly matted from so much swimming and a lack of brushing, and it could not be salvaged. Berry told Fallon that she had no choice but to shave the matted hair off — “she’s bald in the back” — and urge her daughter to remember to brush her hair every day.

In her spare quarantine time, Berry is also promoting coronavirus relief efforts on Instagram by teaming up with UFC president Dana White for the All-In Challenge. Fans will have the opportunity to win a trip to Vegas to see the fight with Berry and White. A dinner and VIP airline seats will also be included. All proceeds will go to Feeding America, Meals on Wheel, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry.