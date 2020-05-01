Suzy Cortez Flaunts Famous ‘BumBum’ In Bikini For Sexy Hot Tub Photoshoot

Suzy Cortez lit up Instagram with another sexy post that saw her clad in a mismatched bikini. The sizzling update gave Cortez’s 2.1 million fans a lot to talk about.

The NSFW post captured Cortez hanging out on the ledge of a hot tub with her back facing the camera. The model turned her head to the side and looked off into the distance with a sultry stare. She did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but it appeared to have been taken at a hotel or apartment complex. In front of her were a large, all-glass building and a few, full green trees. Cortez looked incredible in a skimpy bikini that flaunted her curvaceous figure to perfection, making for a display that proved hard to ignore.

Her top secured in the middle of her back with a set of turquoise strings. The small amount of fabric allowed for her muscular back, arms, and shoulders to be seen in their entirety.

The bottoms were just as sexy and rested low on her hips. The swimwear boasted a scandalous thong back that left little to the imagination. The high cut design allowed for her famous “bumbum” and to be put on display. The tiny garment helped draw attention to her trim midsection and small waist.

Also of note were her shapely legs, which were partially submerged underwater.

She opted for a small number of accessories, ensuring that all eyes were glued to her ripped and tanned figure. A pair of green aviator sunglasses sat on the bridge of her nose. Cortez had just taken a dip, which left her long, jet black locks soaking wet and at her back. The model seemed to have a minimal amount of glam, which included blush and lip gloss.

Fans have been far from shy from showing their love for the cheeky display that was put on by the model. The upload racked up over 10,000 likes and 114 comments from her adoring fans. Most Instagram users commented in Spanish and a few others in English, but some chimed in with emoji instead.

“Queen with the hottest backside,” one fan commented alongside a trio of flame emoji.

“Today is my birthday. Please say congratulations,” a second fan pleaded.

“Beautiful and so inspiring,” one more wrote with a single heart-eye emoji.

Cortez has been sizzling in a number of sexy outfits in recent weeks and one upload yesterday captured her rocking a skimpy neon bra.