Tracee Ellis Ross, 47, Slays In A Gold Bodysuit And High Heels

The 'Black-ish' star looks amazing in the outdoor photo.

Tracee Ellis Ross, 47, has just slain Instagram in a series of two new photos where she is wearing a gold bodysuit and high heels. The images, taken in an outdoor area of her home, feature the Black-ish star’s endlessly long legs and superior shape next to a lush outdoor garden. The former model shows she still has what it takes to her 8 million followers, providing a good face for the dramatic pic.

In the first pic, Tracee is posing in a stunning gold bodysuit. The garment clings to her every curve. The top has thin straps that sit delicately on her toned shoulders. The V-neck of the suit is low cut and features a coordinating modesty panel to appear sexy and daring while still providing ample coverage for her breasts.

The garment then appears to split, the top panel appearing to join the bottom of the suit in a separate but joined piece. Full coverage is provided over her hips and bottom.

The 5-foot-7-inch stunner paired her suit with a set of sky-high white heels, making her lean legs look even longer.

Tracee slicked her hair back for the share, showing off sculpted cheekbones, piercing eyes, and full lips inherited from her mother, superstar singer Diana Ross, and her father, Robert Ellis Silberstein. She coordinated her stunning look with some stylish gold accent jewelry.

On Tracee’s ears are wide, oversized gold hoops. Her long neck shows off a thick, gold costume necklace that lies just at her collarbone. She then piled on two contrasting necklaces as well: one gold medallion on a thin chain and a second, a gold rectangle piece on a thicker chain. On her left wrist, she added several gold bracelets, creating a runway image at home. Her right wrist sports thinner gold accents.

The actress is standing on a lovely patio area of her backyard, featuring lush foliage and several stunning lemon trees.

In the second snap, the television star appears to be exhausted by all the glamour. Her heels are seen on the floor. Tracee is slumped over, her eyes closed and shoulders down. It appears being a diva can be tiring, as the actress posted a comedic end to all her high-fashion shenanigans for her followers.

Fans of the actress loved the stunning pics, particularly the real-life follow-up, and shared their sentiments in the comments section of the share.

“Mama Tracee coming through with the looks,” said one Instagram follower.

“You’re the epitome of awesomeness. So FIRE!” shared a second fan.

“This is the definition of glamour!” commented a third admirer of the actress.

“Look at those lemons! No, really, those are beautiful lemons you got there! Killin’ it Ross!” joked a third follower.