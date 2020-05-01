Joe Biden Breaks His Silence On Sexual Assault Allegations: “This Never Happened”

Joe Biden released a statement Friday morning denying claims from a former aide that he sexually assaulted her 27 years ago.

According to CNN, this announcement is Biden’s first detailed response to Tara Reade’s allegation.

“While the details of these allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault are complicated, two things are not complicated. One is that women deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, and when they step forward they should be heard, not silenced. The second is that their stories should be subject to appropriate inquiry and scrutiny,” the former vice president said in the statement.

He continued by saying that “responsible news organizations” should pay closer attention and assess the growing record of inconsistencies in her story, which he says has changed repeatedly.

The presumptive Democratic nominee also brought up more points about Reade’s claim, explaining how she said she raised the issues with her supervisor and senior staffers from his office at the time. He affirmed that the staffers, two men and a woman, have said that she “never came to them and complained or raised issues.”

He also mentioned the fact that many press outlets that have talked with his former staffers have yet to acknowledge anyone that corroborated her allegations. Biden followed by assuring that his staffers knew the culture of his office, and that they would not have tolerated harassment “in any way.”

JUST IN: Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation, saying "this never happened" https://t.co/3z6zSCmrul pic.twitter.com/2gXgglB2EV — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 1, 2020

Biden’s statement came on the heels of an MSNBC interview Friday morning, where most have expected him to finally speak on Reade’s claims. In the interview, Biden said he is “saying unequivocally, it never, never happened. It didn’t. It never happened.”

He added he has not reached out to Reade, and does not remember he making any complaints. He told MSNBC that when she first made the claim, he and his camp made it clear that this allegations never took place.

Before Friday’s statements, Biden has only responded with a statement from his deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield. That statement highlighted Biden’s role in organizing the Violence Against Women Act.

The former vice president also discussed how he did not know why Reade came out at this time with allegations but maintains that “she has a right to say whatever she wants to say.”

In March, Reade revealed the allegation that Biden sexually assaulted her back in 1993 when he was serving in the U.S. Senate. She was working on his staff at the time when she claimed he pushed her up against a wall in a Senate corridor and penetrated her with his fingers during an exchange 27 years ago. The complaint has since been labeled inactive by the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department.