Nicki Minaj Reveals If She’s Shading Wendy Williams On ‘Say So’ Remix

Social media lit up with claims Nicki was throwing major shade at Wendy.

Nicki Minaj spoke out about her new track after being accused of throwing some serious shade in Wendy Williams‘ direction in the lyrics. The rapper took to Instagram stories early on May 1 to set fans straight about her controversial verse included in the newly released remix of the Doja Cat song “Say So”.

Nicki addressed all the speculation with a pretty simple message posted to the social media site as she promoted the latest version of the track, revealing that it was available on the streaming services Apple Music and Spotify.

Speaking to her 114 million followers, she wrote, per Hollywood Life, “The line ain’t about Wendy tho.”

The part of the song that got fans believing Nicki was throwing a whole lot of serious shade at the daytime talk show host referred to cosmetic procedures and a cheating partner.

“Why you talkin’ bout who body fake? With all the fillers in your face, you just full of hate,” Nicki raps on the remix.

“That real a** ain’t keep your n***a home. Now you lookin’ silly, that’s word to silicone,” she adds.

Many fans honed in on the particular line about keeping a partner at home as a potential dig at Wendy. The outspoken TV host and radio personality split with her husband of 23 years and father of her teenage son, Kevin Hunter Sr, last year amid rampant rumors he’d fathered a child with another woman after long affair that lasted 15 years. Wendy herself confirmed the allegations back in June.

Twitter was flooded with messages, memes and GIFs from fans connecting the two with many claiming that Nicki was dissing Wendy — who recently got very candid about her dating life in a new interview — after years of friction between the two.

“Why Nicki Minaj drag Wendy willams like that #SaySoRMX,” one fan tweeted alongside several skull emoji.

“Now why did Nicki have to body Wendy Williams on the outro like that #SaySoRMX,” another said.

“The way Nicki dragged Miss Wendy P Williams so effortlessly #SaySoRMX,” a third Twitter user wrote with a loudly crying emoji.

But while Nicki is denying fan speculation she’s calling out Wendy on the newly released remix, the two have made no secret of the fact that they’ve had some drama in the past.

Back in November, Nicki slammed Wendy on her Queen Radio after The Wendy Williams Show host called her out for marrying her husband, Kenneth Petty, because of his criminal record and him registering as a sex offender.

“There are people who report the news and there are people who do it with an evil intent in their heart, viciousness. And I pray for you because I know you’re hurting and I know you must be sick and humiliated,” she told Wendy through the microphone, per Paper Magazine.