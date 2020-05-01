Elizabeth Hurley Sizzles In A Skimpy Bikini And Leopard-Print Robe On The Beach

British bombshell Elizabeth Hurley stunned her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she showcased her ageless physique in a skimpy bikini on the beach. Elizabeth didn’t include a geotag on the post, but in the picture she tagged Cheval Blanc Randheli, a luxury hotel in the Maldives, suggesting the photo was taken on the beach near there.

The bikini Elizabeth wore in the snap was simple yet super sexy. Triangular cups hugged her ample assets, and a thin chain connected the cups and with even thinner strings stretched around her neck. The bikini top showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and also put her toned stomach on full display. The subtle golden hue looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin.

The matching bikini bottoms sat low on her hips, and had a delicate chain that stretched over her hips on either side. The look showed off her toned legs to perfection, and Elizabeth posed on a stretch of pristine white sand. The waves lapped at the shore and the sky was a stunning shade of blue. Several palm trees were visible in the background, and Elizabeth appeared to be standing in paradise.

Elizabeth topped the bikini with a flowy robe in a stunning leopard-print pattern. In the caption of the post, she gave her followers a bit more information about the garment, revealing that it was a limited edition launch from her own swimwear brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. The robe flew around her in the shot, giving it some major drama.

Elizabeth’s long brunette locks tumbled down her shoulder in beachy waves, and she had on a pair of sunglasses. A huge smile graced her face as she posed for the shot.

Her followers absolutely loved the glimpse at her enviable physique, and the post racked up over 52,300 like within just two hours. It also received 1,141 comments from her eager fans within the same time span, as many of them raced to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“I swear she does not age…” one fan commented.

“Wow what a beauty,” another fan said, followed by a string of emoji.

“You and the robe look utterly magnificent!!!” another follower added.

“You seriously look 20! Ageless goddess,” a fourth fan commented.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Elizabeth shared a sexy snap to celebrate the arrival of spring. She showed off her incredible physique in a bright pink bikini top that left little to the imagination, and a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes. She posed outdoors with a huge smile on her face, arms up in the air as she seemed to cheer the arrival of the season.