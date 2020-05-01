Bri Teresi Stuns In Lace Lingerie Set: ‘Lemonade Anyone?’

Bri Teresi thrilled her 948,000 followers with her latest Instagram share, in which she rocked a lacy white and nude lingerie set. The model added the geotag of Auburn, California, to the post, where she has been spending her time in quarantine with family.

Bri posed outside with lush greenery and a rolling meadow at her back. The model sat on a white-and-brown striped blanket that was covered with four enormous lemons while she asked fans who wanted some lemonade. Bri put her hands behind her head and gathered her blond locks in her hands as she gazed into the camera. In her caption, she credited luxury lingerie retailer Honey Birdette for the sexy two-piece set that she wore.

On top, Bri stunned in a white bra with a nude silhouette that had lace detailing around the cup and on the body. Its straps were thin and constructed of a lightweight white fabric that sat tight on her shoulder and showcased her trim arms. The piece also boasted underwire and white cloth on the bottom, which pushed up Bri’s chest and put her cleavage on display.

The bottom of the set matched perfectly, and it was just as hot. It sat high on her waist and accentuated her tiny midsection and hips. Thanks to the cut, fans were also treated to a view of her taut tummy. The sides were high cut and allowed her fit stems and pert derriere to show. The lace detail in the bottoms was just as intricate as the top, and they also featured a few loose straps that rested on her thigh.

Bri kept her accessories to a minimum and wore only a pair of chic gold hoop earrings that popped perfectly against her fair skin. She styled her long locks in a makeshift ponytail while her glam was on point. She focused a lot of attention on her eyes, which were lined with jet black eyeliner and smoky eye shadow. The model added a few thick coats of mascara to her lashes and light pink lipstick to her pout.

The photo sat on her account overnight, and fans have absolutely loved the new upload. It’s already amassed over 10,000 likes and 270 compliments — most of which raved over Bri’s killer body.

“Gorgeous!!!!! Also — this set is everything,” one follower gushed alongside a series of flame emoji.

“As a lemon, as a nurse, l love you Sunshine. My sun briteresi,” a second fan wrote.

“I want lemonade for sure, you are amazing,” one more added.