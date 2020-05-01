Japanese Aquarium Asks Public To Video Call Eels During Lockdown

Sumida Aquarium, which is currently closed during the COVID-19 outbreak, has taken to social media asking people to video call their garden eels to remind the animals that humans do not pose a threat. The aquarium is housed in the Tokyo Skytree, Japan’s tallest structure, but it has been closed to the public since the beginning of March, The Telegraph reports. As a result, many of the animals are growing more accustomed to a quieter, human-free environment.

“They don’t see humans, except keepers, and they have started forgetting about humans,” the aquarium explained on their Twitter account.

Their collection of garden eels, named for their grass-like appearance, have been the most noticeably affected. Garden eels are incredibly sensitive and wary creatures and, in the wild, they will often hide in the sand when they feel threatened. Before now, the 300 individuals living in a tank at the Sumida Aquarium had grown accustomed to their human visitors and very rarely hid. However, under current lockdown measures, this is no longer the case and the eels have begun to hide in the sand each time their keepers pass, making it difficult to check on the health and well-being of the animals.

Koichi Kamoshida / Getty Images

With that in mind, the aquarium has announced a “face-showing festival” in an attempt to reacquaint the shy eels with their guests.

“Could you show your face to our garden eels from your home?” they requested.

The aquarium intends to set up five tablets facing the garden eel tank, allowing visitors to connect remotely through FaceTime. People are encouraged to show their faces and wave to the animals, and to speak gently to them to help the eels get used to seeing humans again, reminding them that people are not a threat.

The “face-showing festival” will run from May 3 to May 5, during Japan’s Golden Week holiday period. This would usually be a time for travelling, reports The Guardian, but, this year, people continue to remain at home through the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement for the aquarium’s face-showing festival attracted a lot of support on Twitter under the Japanese hashtag #PleaseRememberHumans.

“They need training to learn humans are not a threat. Interesting,” one user commented.

“When you gaze at the garden eels, the garden eels gaze at you. Understood. I’m happy to take part,” said another.

It is hoped that the event will improve the overall well-being of the garden eels. Reminding them that they are safe around humans will allow keepers to better monitor the animals and provide them with the proper care throughout the aquarium’s closure.