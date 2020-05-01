Zara Larsson Poses In Double Denim Ensemble With Crop Top & Leather Coat During Quarantine

Swedish singer Zara Larsson took to Instagram to update fans with new photos of herself during her quarantine.

The “Don’t Worry Bout Me” songstress stunned in a white crop top which displayed her toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted light blue and wrapped herself up in a denim jacket. Larsson opted for another layer and put on a green leather coat, which she left to hang off her shoulders. The blond beauty scraped her hair off her face and sported her locks up in a ponytail. The “Ruin my Life” hitmaker didn’t appear to have on other visible accessories except for small earrings. Larsson applied black mascara while boasting her raw beauty with a fairly natural makeup look.

She posted two images within one upload.

In the first shot, the “Never Forget You” chart-topper was captured in the middle of a hallway from the waist up. Larsson placed both hands on her hips and tilted her head over to her right. She looked directly at the camera lens her lips slightly parted while sporting a soft expression.

In the next slide, she took a selfie of herself pouting. The 22-year-old also smiled in the pic that helped showcase her incredible bone structure.

For her caption, Larsson asked her followers if she was the queen of using the self-timer or if the self-timer the queen of herself.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, lots of celebrities have been self-isolating. Larsson didn’t geotag her upload. However, in a previous Instagram post, she hinted that she is spending her quarantine with her sister, who she lives with.

In the span of 21 hours, her post racked up more than 275,000 likes and over 1,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.1 million followers.

“Self-timer is the queen of you,” one user wrote.

“Ok, yes girl give us angles! Serve!” another devotee shared.

“YOU ARE SO PRETTY I WANNA PINCH UR CHEEKS,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“You are the queen of queens,” a fourth admirer commented.

Larsson recently released a new single, “Like It Is,” alongside producer Kygo and rapper Tyga. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the singer wowed in a low-cut black bodysuit in the music video. She paired the ensemble with long black gloves and wore tights with a pattern all over underneath. Larsson sported her shoulder-length curly hair down and applied a bold red lip for the occasion.

To date, the video has been watched over 12 million times on YouTube.