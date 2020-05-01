Kayla Moody Flashes Underboob & Legs For Days In A Sultry Double Update

Instagram sensation Kayla Moody couldn’t help but arouse the interest of her followers this morning, sharing a pair of steamy photos that offered an eyeful of her killer curves. The sizzling blonde ditched her bra, flashing some major underboob in a skimpy white crop top that was pulled up high on her chest. She coupled the top with scandalous Daisy Dukes that flaunted her peachy booty and toned pins, and completed the spicy look with a pair of bedazzled cowboy boots.

Snapped in a simple, rustic interior that conjured up images of country barns, Kayla channeled a sexy cowgirl as she posed with one leg up on a ball of hay. The model showed off her jaw-dropping figure from the profile, seductively arching her back to push her busty assets into focus. She teased fans by tugging on her pants to expose her hip, flaunting her plump rear end in the insanely short, fringed number.

The first photo was closely cropped to her bombshell curves, whereas the second snap put her body and “loooong legs” on full display. In her caption, Kayla asked followers which of the two views they liked better, reeling in an overwhelming response from her eager fans.

“Definitely your long legs,” read one comment, trailed by four heart-eyes emoji and four fire emoji.

“Your legs are just amazing,” agreed a second Instagrammer, adding an in-love emoji.

While plenty of comments favored Kayla’s endless pins, some fans voiced their preference for her perky bust. However, the majority of followers opted for the complete package, with one person even pointing out that the second photo offered “the best of both.”

As usual, the hot military wife was all glammed-up for the shot, opting for a face-full of makeup that included dark eyeshadow and eyeliner, as well as long lashes to bring out her eyes. She wore her usual glossy pink lipstick, giving off sultry vibes as she parted her lips and shot a smoldering gaze at the camera. Her glam look was complete with shimmering highlighter on her cheek bones and a touch of blush to further emphasize her pretty features.

Kayla wore her long, golden tresses down and styled in messy waves. Her hair looked tousled and was swept to the side, brushing over her shoulder and chest.

The spicy photos were an instant hit with her fans, racking up more than 6,500 likes and close to 200 comments, all in the first two hours of having been posted.

“Oh F**k I needed this first thing in the morning veith [sic] two days left in a long work week,” wrote one person, leaving a string of fire emoji.

“You are the sexiest woman alive!” gushed another Instagram user.