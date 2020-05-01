Drake Announces His New Album, Releases Mix Tape

Drake dropped some exciting news at midnight on May 1 for his fans, announcing his new album and releasing a mixtape.

He began sharing the news by releasing his new mixtape titled Dark Lane Demo Tapes. It consists of 14 songs and features guest appearances from Chris Brown, Giveon, Young Thug and Playboi Carti, reports CNN. The tape also has previously leaked tracks and releases from SoundCloud.

The biggest news came after the mixtape release, when Drake told fans that his first album in over two years would be released this summer. This will be the rapper’s first studio album since his 2018 release of Scorpion. The new album will be the his seventh studio album.

Southside, Pi’erre Bourne, Noah “40” Shebib, and Plain Pat are the producers listed on the album, cites Pitchfork. Previously released tracks include “Tootsie Slide,” “Desires,” “When to Say When,” “Chicago Freestyle,” and “War.”

Instagram users praised the new mixtape, commenting on the rapper’s latest post promoting the release.

“Quarantine thrivin,” wrote one user, ending the comment with flame emoji.

“Too fire bro,” said another, who also posted multiple flame emoji.

One of the news songs on the mixtape, entitled “Demons,” references Kylie Jenner’s billionaire status, reports HollywoodLife.

“My TD Bank is on what? (What?) / My TD Bank is on Kylie (Ayy, ayy),” Drake rapped in the first verse.

While it seems as though the rapper is saying his bank’s status is comparable to Kylie’s, it could also potentially mean something more. The two were the center of relationship rumors before the coronavirus pandemic started. The pair were reportedly “into each other” at Drake’s birthday party back in December, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Besides the new album and mixtape release, Drake has been making his mark in the music industry the past few months.

The rapper created a viral TikTok dance to his new single “Toosie Slide” as a way to promote the song featured on the mixtape. He also created a music video for the song that dropped on April 3. He filmed the music video remotely amidst the coronavirus pandemic from his mansion in Toronto.

In April, Billboard announced that he became the first male artist to have debuted three songs that all hit number one on its Hot 100 chart. “Toosie Slide” helped land him the number one spot tied with Mariah Carey.

While fans anxiously await the new album, the mixtape will just have to tide them over until the summer.