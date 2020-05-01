Lauren Simpson Shows Off Sculpted Booty In Home Workout With Special Appearance From Her Cat

Lauren Simpson delighted her 1.8 million Instagram followers on Friday, May 1, when she posted her latest home workout video that featured a special appearance from her cat. The workout showed off the fitness model’s sculpted figure with a series of glute-targeting exercises.

For the workout, Lauren wore an all-white outfit that consisted of a sports bra and booty shorts. The bra included crossed straps across the chest and upper back, with a large triangle cut-out that showed off plenty of skin. A gap between the upper and lower halves put the model’s fit tummy on display. The booty shorts included a thick waistband and bunched material along the back, which clung to Lauren’s ample backside. The shorts included a gray stripe up the sides and ended at the top of her thighs, leaving plenty of toned leg exposed.

Lauren paired the outfit with white ankle socks and white sneakers that were decorated in rainbow colors. She wore her platinum blond tresses secured in a bun at the base of her neck to keep her hair out of her face as she went through the exercises and completed the look with thick, black lashes and lip gloss.

The fitness trainer included eight booty-strengthening exercises in her glute circuit, using a gray exercise mat and red resistance band for equipment. Lauren reassured her followers that the band was optional if they didn’t have one at home. Throughout the videos, Lauren’s cat, Franky, made several appearances.

Lauren began the workout with donkey kickbacks, transitioning immediately into donkey kickback pulses. She then demonstrated some fire hydrants, followed by fire hydrant pulses. For the four exercises, Lauren instructed trainees to complete all exercises first on their right leg and then on their left leg.

The next series of exercises were kickback crossovers, single leg glute bridges, and held glute bridges with leg raises. One final exercise, frog pumps, were included in the circuit but not filmed.

In the caption of the post, Lauren gave her followers specific directions on how to complete the exercises and the number of sets and reps they should do for each. She also encouraged her fans to check out the new white outfit in her next drop with workout clothing brand Ryderwear.

Just within the first hour of being posted, the workout earned thousands of likes and dozens of comments from Lauren’s fans. Her followers complimented her outfit and fit figure while also gushing over her adorable cat.

“You look like an absolute angel in that colour!! Thanks for sharing this gorgeous,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Your cat is too cute!,” another follower commented.