Melissa Gorga Is Unrecognizable In Throwback Pic With Daughter Antonia

Melissa Gorga is unrecognizable in a throwback photo alongside daughter Antonia. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared the image with her Instagram followers, showing off her naturally curly, long locks in a pic taken when Melissa was sans all the glitz and glamour of her current reality show television persona.

Melissa is cuddling her only daughter in the undated image. She shared in the caption that her daughter’s stunning, dark curly hair is inherited. The reality star also mused about how she missed these special times when her children were younger. Melissa also shares two sons, Gino and Joey, along with husband Joe Gorga.

In the pic, Antonia is cheek-to-cheek with her mother. Her dark curls are held back away from her face with sunflower barrettes. She appears to be wearing a white or light-colored shirt and coordinating pants in the pic.

Melissa’s hair is curly and dark in this throwback image. She is wearing a white t-shirt with a black accent and dark bottom. Melissa’s lush mane is styled naturally, with her long, spiral curls parted off-center and cascading down her back.

As for Melissa’s makeup, her more natural look includes thinner eyebrows, lots of black eyeliner, and mascara to make her peepers pop. She is also wearing a light gray eyeshadow atop her eyelids and extending upwards towards the arch of her eyebrow. The future reality star’s lips are highlighted with a pale pink lipstick.

This photo is in stark contrast to Melissa Gorga reality star, who today looks dramatically different from the young mom on the go seen hugging her baby girl in the photo seen above. Today Melissa wears her hair long and straight with honey blonde highlights. Her makeup is even more dramatic, with professionally done eyes and the use of contour to highlight her features. Her lips are fuller and now, she wears a nude shade to enhance their shape.

Fans were in awe of the throwback pic, commenting on how much Melissa has physically changed but one thing has remained the same, her love for her children.

“You should wear your curls more very beautiful, more variety,” stated one Instagram fan.

“How do you knee your naturally curly hair so perfectly straight all the time?! Asking as I’m an Italian with naturally curly hair who straightens it all the time but yours always looks fire,” queried a second follower.

“She’s beautiful I think she looks like Joey’s mom as well,” stated a third fan.

“My daughter is 13 (14 in August) and I miss her being little too! I could dress her how I wanted and style her hair. Now, she rolls her eyes at all my suggestions,” said one mom to Melissa about reflecting on her daughter’s younger years.