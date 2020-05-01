Krissy Cela Sports Tie-Dye Crop Top & Gray Leggings For Lower Body Home Workout

Krissy Cela added her latest home workout to her overflowing Instagram collection on Thursday, April 30. In the video, the fitness trainer targeted her lower body with a handful of intense exercises.

For the workout, Krissy wore a tie-dye t-shirt with a white base and blue dye. The shirt featured a logo in orange and black across the chest and was cropped at the waist, showing off a bit of the trainer’s toned tummy. She paired the top with light-gray leggings that included a high waistband and extended to her ankles. The leggings clung to the trainer’s fit lower half and accentuated her sculpted backside.

Krissy chose a pair of white sneakers for footwear and pulled her brown tresses back into a tidy ponytail to keep her hair out of her face as she worked out. Krissy completed the look with a bit of eye makeup and lip gloss.

The home workout consisted of five exercises that were each separated into an individual video clip in the post. Krissy performed the workout in a bright, open room with wood flooring and used a gray exercise mat for equipment. The exercises relied on bodyweight for resistance and didn’t require any additional pieces of equipment.

Krissy started the workout with an exercise known as jumping all around the world. The trainer jumped in a counter-clockwise direction, lowering her body into a squat after each jump and then pushing forcefully upwards and turning her body at the same time. The second exercise in the circuit was donkey kick backs, which required Krissy to get down on hands and knees on the mat and raise one leg out and up behind her, alternating sides.

In the third video, Krissy performed side-to-side jumps. Similar to jumping all around the world, Krissy landed each jump with a deep squat. The fourth exercise was lying abductions. Krissy positioned her body on her side, propping her weight on one elbow and lifting her outer leg up and down. The final exercise in the routine was a series of clams, similar to the lying abductions but with her legs bent up towards her backside and opened in a diamond shape.

In the caption of the post, the trainer explained that the lower body workout was taken from her Home Guide Intermediate Level Week 3. She wrote that the guide was designed for all levels, from beginner to expert, and could be done three or five days a week.

Krissy’s latest workout earned over 25,000 likes and nearly 250 comments within the first day of appearing on the photo-sharing site.