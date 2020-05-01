Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In A Tiny Knotted Bikini

Tarsha Whitmore thrilled her Instagram followers this morning with a sultry bikini shot that saw her flaunting her curves in a teeny knotted two-piece from Oh Polly. Snapped outdoors, the Australian bombshell struck a seductive pose as she soaked up the sun, grabbing her hips and shooting a scorching look at the camera.

The 19-year-old model, who recently made a splash with her fans by posing in nude lingerie for a sexy selfie, put her cleavage on display in a strapless bikini top that also showed plenty of underboob. The item hugged her perky chest in a tight embrace, emphasizing her voluptuous assets, and tied in the front with a coquettish knot that draped over her abs. Her swimsuit also featured a skimpy thong, which was incredibly high-cut and completely bared her hips. The bottoms had thin side straps that were pulled high on her waist, highlighting her trim figure. The deep-cut waistline exposed her tummy, showcasing her trendy navel piercing.

Tarsha showed off her insane body as she cocked a hip to the side. Her shoulder was also cocked, calling attention to the lustrous curls that framed her decolletage area and tumbled along the sides of her bust. The photo captured her from the mid-thigh up, displaying her hourglass frame. The chic bathing suit was a pale-pink color that accentuated her all-over glow, shining the spotlight on her perfect tan.

Her makeup was also on par, as the blond beauty wore a shimmering eyeshadow to match her bikini. She rocked long lashes and dark eyeliner to further bring out her eyes, and plumped up her lush lips with a satin, pink lipstick before finishing off her glam look with blush and highlighter. She accessorized with a chic manicure, painting her nails a subtle, skin-toned color.

The model was photographed against a white wall, with a speck of clear, blue sky being visible in one corner of the shot. The golden sunlight hit her body, illuminating her toned, smooth skin and casting a sinuous shadow in the background. In her caption, Tarsha noted that the snap was taken during the famous “magic hour” often sought by photographers for their nature shoots.

The upload didn’t fail to capture fans’ attention, amassing more than 13,800 likes and 215 comments in the first two hours of going live on the platform. In those messages, followers showered the model with effusive praise, complimenting her gorgeous figure and stylish swimwear.

“Wow girl!! You look amazing,” wrote one person, adding a glowing-heart emoji.

“How is this possible to look like this,” gushed a second Instagram user.

“Luv the pink,” wrote a third follower, leaving a heart-eyes emoji.

“Beautiful color on you,” agreed a fourth fan, ending their comment with a long string of hibiscus emoji that appeared to mirror the pastel-pink tone of her bikini.