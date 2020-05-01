Cosplay Model Liz Katz Shows Off Cleavage & Baby Bump In Open Black Robe

Cosplay model Liz Katz took to social media platform Instagram on Thursday, April 30, to share her latest sexy snap with her 1.2 million followers. The photo, which showed off her baby bump, was accompanied by a long caption in which Liz responded to some of the most common questions she had been asked about her pregnancy and being a mom.

The post featured two cropped photos placed side-by-side. In both snaps, Liz wore a long, black robe made of a satin material that extended down to her ankles and included flared sleeves. The robe was partially open in the front, putting the model’s busty cleavage and part of her baby bump on display. Liz wore her blond hair up in a ponytail and let several loose strands spill out and frame her face. She completed the look with a touch of black mascara and pink-painted lips.

In the first photo, Liz stood with her side to the camera as she gazed up at a distant point on the ceiling. The provocative position revealed much of her torso and midsection in addition to a glimpse of leg. The model prevented the robe from revealing too much by resting one arm across her belly and securing the fabric. Her rounded bump was the highlight of the snap, accentuated with a gold belly button piercing.

In the second photo, Liz approached the camera and bent over to give viewers an eyeful of her ample cleavage. She held one arm up to her face and gazed directly towards the lens unsmiling. The shot showed off her blue eyes and plump lips.

In the caption of the post, Liz wrote that she was over halfway there, referring to her pregnancy. She then listed several answers to common questions she receives from fans. The first question she responded to was whether this baby was her first, to which she responded that it wasn’t. She then went on to say that family has always come first for her but that her Instagram page would not turn into a G-rated mom page just because she was having a baby. She added that she was holding onto 40 never-before-seen photosets from the past year.

Liz ended the caption by asserting her belief that the female body can be sexy at all stages, adding that she would bring her ab game back next year.

“I f*cking love this, you are honestly an inspiration and I admire you so much,” one adoring fan commented in response to Liz’s caption.