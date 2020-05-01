‘Saturday Night Live’ Star Colin Jost’s Throwback Pic Causes Hot Debate Among Instagram Fans

Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost posted a rare throwback pic to Instagram, causing hot debate among his 488,000 followers. The undated image shows a younger version of the “Weekend Update” anchor. The upload presents a starkly different overall look from the way Colin is currently seen on the long-running comedy sketch series and caused a tizzy for fans as they tried to agree on which celebrity he resembled from years gone by.

Of the somewhat blurry black-and-white image, Colin had a simple statement. He did not recall this overall look, referring to not only the clothing he was wearing but the hairstyle as well.

In the pic, Colin is wearing a white dress shirt. He accessorized with a dark-colored skinny tie and what appears to be a thinly pinstriped gray vest with a satin back. The retro pic might have been taken in a banquet hall or some other type of formal establishment such as a club. Behind him are paneled walls, and there is a mirror over his right shoulder.

Perhaps it was his hair and overall facial expression that stunned fans the most. Colin looks brooding, maybe seriously listening to someone’s conversation, or perhaps, bored by the events unfolding in front of him. His face is covered in a trendy scruff, with a close-cropped mustache and beard.

As for his hair, it is long and parted in the middle, styled in a messy fashion, and sporting a longer back, which almost reached the collar of his white shirt.

Fans were quick to chime in on the look, sharing many of their contrasting thoughts in the comments section. The photo has been liked 34,820 times and counting.

“Bring it back. I see a young brooding Mickey Rourke,” quipped one fan of the comedian and Saturday Night Live head writer, who pens many of the weekly skits alongside Michael Che, his “Weekend Update” co-anchor.

“You look like you’re about to pull out that guitar that sits on your sofa and play some Plain White T’s music or something,” quipped a second Instagram follower of Colin’s.

“I can’t believe this, you look like Keith Urban,” stated a third social media fan.

“This looks like your promo image announcing your Summer 98 tour with Duncan Sheik,” joked the fourth follower.

Other fan guesses of Colin’s celebrity doppelganger included Larry Birkhead, any member of the bands Arcade Fire, Interpol, Oasis, or Mumford and Sons, Steve Nash, Taylor Hanson, and Ryan Gosling.

Another joked that he shouldn’t let his fiancee, Academy Award-nominated actress Scarlet Johansson, see this photo.

Over the past several weeks, Colin has added more personal photos to his social media account, where in the past, he has normally shared only pics from SNL, promos for his forthcoming book A Very Punchable Face, and upcoming promotional events. Fans have responded in droves as the comedian has teased them with some rare selfies on Instagram. In two pics, he has shown off a full beard and floppy hair.