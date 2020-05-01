Mama June Shannon Rocks A Red Swimsuit In New Instagram Upload

The reality star put her curves on show in her swimwear.

Mama June Shannon put her curves on full display for a new Instagram upload. The infamous reality star, who shot to fame alongside her pageant queen daughter Alana Thompson, better known as Honey Boo Boo, posted a revealing new shot to her account this week as she flashed some serious skin in her swimwear.

The shot Mama June shared with her more than half a million followers on April 30 showed her hanging out by the pool in a one-piece. The reality star was soaking wet after seemingly taking a dip in the water and slicked her blond hair back away from her face with her right hand.

The 40-year-old mom of four let her natural beauty do all the talking as she treated fans to the body confident shot. She seemingly went makeup free while she posed side-on to the camera.

As for her fun swimsuit look, June opted for a skintight and plunging ensemble.

The red one-piece sat pretty low on the chest to show off plenty of her decolletage while it also plunged low under the arm. The bathing suit had a cut-out across the back to flash even more skin and featured red and white straps that stretched over both of her shoulders.

The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and Mama June: From Not to Hot star — who’s been very candid over the past few years about her weight loss and weight gain as well as her struggle with body-confidence — also flashed a small tattoo on her upper right thigh. The swim look featured the word “Guard” written across her chest.

It’s thought the new shot was taken at Mama June’s home amid the continuing social distancing rules affecting much of the world right now. She posed in front of what appeared to be a covered over Jacuzzi and a blue garden chair and she captioned the photo with a simple sunshine emoji.

The comments section of the swimwear snap was full of praise for the reality star after she so proudly putting her body on show.

“You look beautiful!! I’m soo proud of you Momma June!!” one person commented with several red heart and angel emoji.

“Beautiful June! Get back in it,” another said.

A third comment read, “Looking good mama june” with three fire emoji.

Mama June and her family have hit the headlines multiple times over the past few months.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, her daughter Anna Cardwell recently revealed that she’s been working at her local Walmart. She and sister Jessica Shannon also recently showed off their jaw dropping transformations after reportedly getting $120,000 worth of plastic surgeries.