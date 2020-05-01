Mariah Carey Throws A Virtual Party For Twin Children: ‘My Babies Are 9’

Mariah Carey took to Instagram to celebrate the ninth birthday of her twin children — Morrocan and Monroe Cannon. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mariah held a virtual Zoom party for the kids.

The music icon got dressed up for the occasion and matched her children in a white T-shirt that had “Roc and Roe’s virtual birthday” written on them. The short-sleeved tees had colorful balloons and confetti printed all over as well as a cartoon graphic of the twins. Mariah paired her ensemble with skintight pants and went barefoot in the comfort of her home. The “We Belong Together” chart-topper sported her long curly blond hair down and accessorized herself with numerous bracelets on both wrists.

Morrocan and Monroe also put on caps that were created in honor of their big day.

Mariah shared two images within one upload.

In the first frame, the trio all posed together in a group shot. They all flashed a huge smile and appeared to still be having a great day while self-isolating.

In the next slide, Mariah took a pic of Morrocan and Monroe in a room where their virtual party took place. They were captured in front of a large projector screen that showed off all their friends that joined the virtual bash.

For her caption, Mariah wished “Roc & Roe” a happy birthday. She expressed her love for the twins and hashtagged the upload with “DemBabies” and “VirtualParty.”

In the span of eight hours, her post racked up more than 230,000 likes and over 4,200 comments, proving to be popular with her 9.4 million followers.

“How cuuuuute! What a beautiful family!! Happy Birthday Roc and Roe, the #Lambily loves you!” one user wrote.

“So so adorable! Happy Birthday Roc & Roe! So glad they were still able to celebrate their special day with their friends. Lots of love to you and your beautiful family!” another devotee shared.

“Happy birthday to our future icons,” remarked a third fan.

“The T-shirts are the absolute best!!! What an incredible mama you are,” a fourth admirer commented.

Their father, Nick Cannon, who is no longer married to Mariah also took to Instagram to wish them a happy birthday. The Masked Singer host posted a picture of them from when they were just babies and expressed that he can’t believe how fast they’ve grown.

“9 years have sped by and these 2 will be preteens soon! Somebody, please slow this ride down!! Happy Birthday Roc and Roe 2 of the greatest gifts a father could ever have! I love you!” he wrote.