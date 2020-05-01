Alessandra Ambrosio Hits The Beach In A Crochet Swimsuit

The ex-Victoria's Secret Angel showed off her model body in a holey one-piece.

Alessandra Ambrosio flaunted her sizzling model body once again in another stunning new swimwear shot posted to social media. The photo, which she shared to her Instagram account on April 30, showed the supermodel as she hit the beach in a holey crochet swimsuit which perfectly showed off her stunning curves while she pulled a seductive pose in the sand.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel, who hung up her wings in 2017 after 13 years with the lingerie brand, lied down on her front for the photo. Alessandra flashed some skin in the cream one-piece as she rested her head on her left hand while her right arm was covered in sand.

The beauty wowed in the unique crochet look, which featured ornate patterns all the way across her toned torso. It appeared to feature a plunging neckline, which was covered by her right arm, but she flashed plenty of her booty with its high-cut design on her hip.

The swimsuit was also cut low under her arms to show off more of her glowing all-over tan and had thicker crochet straps over both shoulders.

The Brazilian supermodel, who recently flashed some skin in a sultry red bathing suit in another Instagram photo, gave the camera a pretty sultry look as she turned her head to the right with her long, brunette hair damp and slightly blowing in front of her face.

The ocean waves could be seen in the distance behind her.

In the caption, Alessandra shared a short poem about finding “magic in solitude” written by the social media astrologer known as Spirit Daughter. She revealed in the upload itself that the shot was taken from a recent beach photo shoot for the latest issue of Elle Spain as she tagged the magazine’s official Instagram account.

The comments section of the swimwear snap was flooded with praise for the mom of two.

One person called Alessandra a “Goddess.”

“You’re so perfect,” a second person commented with two red heart emoji.

A third Instagram user noted that it was a “Gorgeous picture” of the lingerie model.

The photo has received more than 63,000 likes in the first 14 hours since she uploaded it to her account.

But when she’s not stripping down to her swimwear for beach photo shoots for international fashion magazines, she is showing off her fit and toned body for her own line.

Alessandra often rocks different bikinis and swimsuits from her own swim line, called Gal Floripa, in stunning photos posted to Instagram. One upload posted earlier this week showed her in a plunging electric blue two-piece as she once again posed on the sand.