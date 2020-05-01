Halsey Embodies D.Va From ‘Overwatch’ In Colorful Swimwear During Quarantine: ‘Another Day Another Play’

Halsey took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself during her quarantine. The “Now or Never” hitmaker her a huge social media presence and continues to wow fans with her uploads.

The 25-year-old stunned in a red, blue, and black bikini top that had an animated print on them. The attire displayed her decolletage and her toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with matching bottoms which she wore high-waisted. Halsey is a fan of body art and showed off the many tattoos inked all over her. The singer is known for changing up her hairstyle frequently and opted for dark long hair with a fringe. She put on white gloves as well as headphones. Halsey didn’t seem to have any other visible accessories. To complete the look, she rocked pink makeup on her cheeks and appeared to have on lipstick.

According to the Daily Mail, Halsey was cosplaying the character D.Va from the video game Overwatch.

The “Without Me” chart-topper posted four images within one upload.

In the first two shots, she was captured fairly side-on. Halsey raised her right hand and threw up a peace sign. In the first frame, she looked directly at the camera lens with an open-mouth expression. In the second, she kept her mouth closed.

In the third slide, she was photographed on her knees, facing the camera. Halsey stretched her arm out and threw another peace sign in front of the camera. She showed off her toned physique and

In the final image, Halsey flashed a huge smile and while her hair covered a small portion of her face.

In the span of 12 hours, her upload racked up more than 2.2 million likes and over 24,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 19.3 million followers.

“BODY GOALS,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“I’m obsessed with you,” another devotee shared, adding numerous love heart emoji.

“You’re beautiful, I’m jealous,” remarked a third fan.

“Stop being attractive, damn it,” a fourth admirer commented.

Halsey is no stranger to cosplaying characters on Instagram. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she rocked a pink wig and a skintight white crop top that featured a large pink sailor collar with two white stripes. Halsey didn’t state who inspired her costume but did reference the game show Jeopardy! in her caption. Her post caught the attention of many and gathered over 2.1 million likes and over 13,700 comments. Some fans compared the look to one of the doe-eyed heroines from the Sailor Moon anime and manga series.