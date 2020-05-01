Natasha Oakley Parades Voluptuous Curves On The Beach In Skimpy Leopard-Print Bikini

Natasha Oakley rocked a leopard-print bikini that left very little to the imagination. The Australian-born model paraded her voluptuous curves on the beach in a sizzling video that she recently posted on Instagram.

Natasha’s followers were in for a treat with her latest upload. While she regularly posts sizzling photos revealing her unbelievable curves, she decided to spoil her fans with a video this time around. The model strutted her stuff on the beach wearing an animal-print bikini.

The model’s fans were mesmerized by her sensational figure and sexy attitude. Natasha wore a bust-fitting bikini top that clung to her breasts. In fact, her cups were running over thanks to the bra’s underwire feature. The thin spaghetti straps seemed to strain at the weight of her plentiful cleavage.

The 29-year-old entrepreneur paired the bikini top with full bikini bottoms that showed off her stunning legs. The high-leg bottoms exposed Natasha’s hips and muscular thighs, while its high-waist provided a little extra coverage for her lower tummy area. Nevertheless, her ripped abs were on display as she cavorted on the sand.

Going with the wild and natural theme, Natasha allowed her hair to spill in voluminous waves from a discreet side-path. Her blond mane cascaded down her shoulders and back as she walked next to the ocean. In the background, one can see a hint of the ocean and the golden sand beneath her feet. A hill was covered in leafy green bushes, and a tiny building was nestled at its foot.

The scintillating video clip showed Natasha as she sauntered along the beach. She walked briskly toward the camera before striking a few poses. She cocked her hips this way, then that, before turning to the side to adjust her bikini bottoms. Her fans were entranced by the model’s coquettish behavior and took to the comments section to voice their opinions.

“The lovely and beautiful Natasha Oakley wears a beautiful leopard style swimsuit and she looks very nice and so very gorgeous,” one fan complimented.

“This makes me miss gym even more… I want her bod,” another follower raved.

A third Instagram user implied that one can certainly strut your stuff “when that’s your body.” They added a few flames at the end of the comment to underscore how hot Natasha looked.

Over the years, Natasha has accumulated more than 2.1 million followers. She and her friend, Devin Brugman, co-founded Monday Swimwear because of their passion for beach attire. This particular post has racked up over 50,000 views, proving that Natasha remains relevant to her hordes of fans.