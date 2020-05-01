Alexa Dellanos Goes Full Bombshell In A Strapless Swimsuit

Alexa Dellanos went into full bombshell mode for a sultry photo shared to Instagram on Wednesday, flaunting her enviable curves in a strapless one-piece swimsuit. Proving that she knows how to capture an audience, the social media star oozed sophistication and sex-appeal as she posed on her knees with her arms raised in a graceful posture that emphasized her perfect hourglass frame.

The upload showed her soaking up some sun on the porch of the beautiful Puerto Rico villa where the model and her boyfriend, graffiti artist Alec Monopoly, have quarantined themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Alexa was lounging on a sumptuous patio sofa and had her back to the massive, floor-length windows that offered a peek into the spacious interior.

The blond beauty rocked a stylish black number that was cinched at the waist with a wide belt, accentuating her trim midriff. The belt was adorned with a large, stone-encrusted buckle that gleamed in the sunlight, complementing the natural sheen of the glossy swimsuit. The chic one-piece elegantly highlighted her curves without becoming racy or flashing too much skin. The item was a snug fit across her shapely chest but didn’t show any cleavage, making for a tasteful display of her famously bodacious physique. The high cut of the swimsuit showed off her hips and thighs but still provided enough coverage to maintain a classy style.

Alexa let the outfit speak for itself, choosing to forgo any flashy jewelry. She only accessorized with an elegant manicure, clasping her hands together on top of her head to show off her white French tips. Fans could notice that her manicure was nearly perfect, as the model didn’t shy away from showing her broken nail. In her caption, which Alexa penned in Spanish, she detailed that the incident occurred while she was riding a bike.

The Instagram sensation opted to go glam-free for the shot, looking gorgeous without a speck of makeup on. She pulled up her long tresses into a high ponytail, showing off her pretty features as she basked in the golden rays of the sun with her eyes closed.

The photo received a lot of love from her fans, reeling in close to 35,000 likes and 263 comments, including a few messages from fellow models. Gal pal Durrani Popal and Brazilian model Natalia Garibotto both penned their comments in Spanish, as did American model Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa. All three left sweet compliments for their friend, telling her that she was “beautiful,” a “doll,” and that no one else was like her.

“I miss you,” wrote Isabella Buscemi.

“Beautiful,” remarked Cuban-Croatian model Natalia Barulich, adding a black-heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of Alexa’s swimsuit.

Her mother, Myrka Dellanos, also chimed in, leaving several messages for her daughter. “Hahaha the nail! I would have never noticed!” read one comment, which was prefaced by six laughing-crying emoji and ended affectionately with a long string of blowing-kiss emoji.