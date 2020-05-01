Kelly Ripa, Andy Cohen & More React To Anderson Cooper’s Surprise Baby News As He Welcomes Son Wyatt

The CNN star received congratulations from his celebrity friends after he announced that he's a first-time father.

Anderson Cooper is receiving congratulations from his celebrity friends following the surprise announcement of the birth of his first child. On Thursday night, the AC360 star announced that he welcomed a son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper, via a surrogate earlier this week. The openly gay 52-year-old journalist was emotional as he shared the happy news on the air and on Instagram.

After Cooper shared a series of photos of his beautiful baby boy on Instagram, his CNN colleagues and other stars, including Ricky Martin, Busy Phillips, Alyssa Milano, and Lisa Rinna, congratulated him with sweet comments to the post.

Cooper’s close friend Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos also reacted to Cooper’s big baby news.

“Our hearts are filled with love……as [Mark Conseulos} and I and the kids patiently wait for the day that we can meet beautiful Wyatt in person. We love you so much. Can’t stop the tears of joy,” Ripa wrote.

On Twitter, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres also offered the new dad a congratulatory message.

“Congratulations [Anderson Cooper]and baby Wyatt!” DeGeneres tweeted, “Sending you so much love. I hope he has your laugh!”

In one of the sweetest reactions to the news, Cooper’s best friend and fellow new dad Andy Cohen wrote, ” Ben❤Wyatt.” The Watch What Happens Live host’s post references his own baby son, Benjamin Allen Cohen, who was born via surrogate in February 2019, and Ben’s future friendship with Anderson’s baby boy.

Cohen later shared a photo of Cooper holding baby Wyatt as he noted that the newborn couldn’t have come at a better time. Cohen also teased that he knows a “friend” who can’t wait to meet Wyatt.

Fans also commented that they can’t wait to see the adorable friendship between Wyatt Cooper and Benjamin Cohen play out in the coming years as they follow in the famous fathers’ footsteps.

Fans know that the baby bug seemed to have hit Anderson last year when his pal Cohen became a first-time dad. The CNN anchor has shared multiple photos of him visiting with Cohen’s baby boy over the past year.

A few weeks after Ben was born, Cooper shared a photo of him peering into the newborn’s crib as he admitted he could stare at the sleeping baby “all day long,” per USA Today.

And last May, when Ben was just two months old, Cooper was pictured cradling the baby after he stopped at Cohen’s house to talk about the duo’s AC2 tour but instead ended up hanging out with the baby instead.

“Uncle Anderson! Should we bring him on the road???” Cohen joked in the comments.

One year later it looks like for upcoming projects they’ll need double the baby sitters.