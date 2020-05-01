Mitch McConnell Says Joe Biden Needs To Release ‘All Of The Information Related’ To Sexual Assault Allegation

Mitch McConnell said that Joe Biden will need to release “all of the information” related to a sexual assault allegation against him from a former staffer — a request he has not made for Donald Trump and the allegations he has faced.

As Politico reported, the Senate majority leader said on Thursday that Biden needs to release all information related to former staffer Tara Reade, who claims that Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993.

The report pointed out McConnell’s different treatment of the Biden allegation compared to accusations of sexual misconduct lodged against Trump.

“Though the Senate majority leader has not made the same request for the dozen-plus sexual assault allegations leveled at President Donald Trump, McConnell (R-Ky.) said the Reade allegation is fair game,” the report noted.

Papers from Biden’s time in the U.S. Senate are being held at the University of Delaware, where Biden donated them. McConnell said the information pertaining to Reade’s time as a staffer should be released, noting that a candidate for president should expect their life to be “an open book.”

“It’s a very challenging thing to run for president,” McConnell said. “And I think everyone that’s done that has realized their entire life is opened up to scrutiny. And I think that’s happening to Vice President Biden and they shouldn’t be surprised.”

Reade said she filed a complaint against Biden to the Senate personnel office, but it has not surfaced and Reade said she does not have a record of it. Some of Biden’s supporters have pointed to what they see as inconsistencies in Reade’s account, including an accusation that she changed her story from 2019, when she accused Biden of touching her in a non-sexual way.

Though Biden’s campaign denied the allegation and called on reporters to vigorously investigate Reade’s claim, believing it will be shown to be unfounded, Biden himself had not addressed the claim. After growing calls for him to speak out personally, Biden will reportedly be doing that during a Friday morning appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

Democrats have stuck by Biden, saying they believe him in his denial of the allegation. Donald Trump also appeared reluctant to directly call out Biden, saying during a White House press briefing on Thursday that the claim against him could be “false allegations” and comparing him to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who Trump said was unfairly targeted with claims of sexual misconduct.

Trump added that he was the victim of false allegations, but called on Biden to address the allegations directly.