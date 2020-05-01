NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Will Finish Career ‘Somewhere Else’ Due To Jordan Love Pick, Brett Favre Predicts

The Green Bay Packers‘ decision to pick Utah State quarterback Jordan Love proved to be one of the more surprising moves in the 2020 NFL Draft, given the fact that the team is still getting good performances out of their two-time MVP-winning signal-caller, Aaron Rodgers. With that in mind, Packers legend Brett Favre recently predicted that this move could eventually lead Rodgers to do the same thing he did over a decade ago and leave Green Bay in order to play the final years of his career elsewhere.

As quoted by Yahoo Sports, Favre recently said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he was “very surprised” that the Packers drafted Love at No. 26 overall — even more so than he was in 2005 when the organization chose Rodgers as its quarterback of the future. Separately, the Hall of Famer had similar sentiments when he appeared on The Rich Eisen Show, opining that Green Bay sent a “disrespect message” to their longtime starting quarterback by drafting someone who could one day replace him, instead of surrounding him with more offensive weapons.

“I think they burned a bridge that’s gonna be hard to overcome. At some point, I think it will rear its ugly head,” Favre continued.

“I think Aaron will finish somewhere else. That’s my gut. I guarantee you this. It’s got the wheel’s turning in Aaron’s mind. If that’s the case, then that means there’s a chip on his shoulder toward the organization that otherwise was not there.”

Green Bay grabbing Aaron Rodgers’ future replacement ???? The Packers draft Utah State QB Jordan love with the No. 26 pick in the #NFLDraft (➡️ @Bose ????) pic.twitter.com/vTS2Zw2Q6O — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 24, 2020

Doubling down on his earlier comments, Favre also told Eisen that he doesn’t believe it’s Rodgers’ responsibility to act as a mentor to Love, much like he felt it wasn’t up to him to do the same for Rodgers when they were playing together for the Packers. He explained that this is because rookie quarterbacks are “ultimately there” to hopefully replace whoever is currently No. 1 on the depth chart.

In the immediate aftermath of this year’s NFL Draft, reports suggested that Rodgers was “blindsided” by the Packers’ decision to use their first-round pick on Love, an athletic, strong-armed prospect out of Utah State. On Thursday, a report from ESPN added to those rumors, citing an unnamed source who believes that Rodgers would likely be “irate” over having to play alongside Love and mentor the young signal-caller as he adjusts to life in the NFL.

Although Favre didn’t mention which teams Rodgers would likely play for if he decides to leave Green Bay, he did end up playing for two more teams before calling it a career. After sticking around as the Packers’ No. 1 quarterback until the 2007 campaign, Favre suited up for the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings, retiring from pro football following the 2010 season.