Maryland Keeping Coronavirus Tests Guarded In Undisclosed Location So Federal Government Doesn’t Seize Them

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said this week that the state is keeping thousands of coronavirus tests purchased from South Korea hidden in an undisclosed location and protected by the state’s National Guard in order to prevent the federal government from seizing them.

Hogan said there was concern that the tests could be seized, as the federal government has reportedly commandeered other necessary medical supplies from states amid the coronavirus crisis. As The Hill reported, Hogan was taking no chances with the tests that took the state weeks to acquire.

“We spent about 22 days and nights dealing with this whole transaction with Korea. We dealt with the Korean Embassy, folks at the State Department… and our scientists on both sides trying to, you know, figure out these tests,” Hogan said. “And then at the last moment, I think 24 hours before, we got the sign-off from the FDA and Border and Customs, to try to make sure that we landed this plane safely.”

State officials arranged for the plane transporting the tests to land at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Maryland rather than Dulles International Airport in Virginia, with a large contingent of Maryland National Guard and Maryland State Police ready when they arrived to protect the previous cargo.

“It was like Fort Knox to us, because it’s going to save the lives of thousands of our citizens,” Hogan said.

As The Hill noted, other governors have complained of the federal government seizing medical equipment, including 3 million N95 masks that were confiscated from Massachusetts. The report noted that other governors have joined Hogan in taking great measures to prevent the Trump administration from confiscating these supplies, including Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker arranging a charter flight of masks and gloves from China and keeping details of the flights secret from the Trump administration.

Trump has also clashed with governors about when to begin easing stay-at-home restrictions, with the president tweeting calls to “liberate” a series of Democratic-controlled states as anti-lockdown protests began to grow across the country. After Trump said that he alone had authority to declare when states would reopen, a number of governors pushed back and said that they would operate on their own timelines.

That included New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who accused Trump of acting like a “king” in declaring that he had total power over when states would reopen.

“That’s what a king is,” Cuomo said. “A king has total authority.”