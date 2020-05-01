‘The Walking Dead’ Movies May Not Get Released In Theaters First Now Thanks To AMC’s Beef With Universal

With AMC Theaters currently vowing not to play movies from Universal Pictures, the 'Walking Dead' movies may now switch back to airing first on the AMC network.

Initially, AMC was planning on releasing their trio of Walking Dead movies in theaters rather than directly to the smallscreen via their network. However, thanks to the current coronavirus pandemic and the fact that Universal Pictures released a slew of movies directly to VOD rather than theaters, AMC may object by reneging on their original plan.

According to Comic Book, AMC was originally going to release their Walking Dead movies via Universal Pictures. However, when the coronavirus pandemic led to the closure of movie theaters amid new social distancing rules, Universal Pictures decided to release a variety of upcoming movies directly to on-demand viewing.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this angered plenty of movie theaters due to the loss of potential revenue. This included AMC, which is one of the largest movie theater chains in the world.

In addition, Universal Pictures CEO Jeff Shell also stated that they planned to continue releasing movies to VOD as well as into theaters. This came after the success of the early release of Trolls World Tour.

In response to this statement, AMC Theaters declared that they would no longer be playing Universal Pictures movies in their theaters moving forward. Regal Cinemas also joined AMC in stating that they planned to steer clear of playing Universal movies in their theaters in the future.

Universal Pictures then responded to these statements by stating that they “absolutely believe in the theatrical experience and have made no statement to the contrary.”

“As we stated earlier, going forward, we expect to release future films directly to theatres, as well as on PVOD when that distribution outlet makes sense,” they continued.

In the meantime, with the original deal for the Walking Dead movies to be contracted Universal Pictures, the potential is there that AMC will not air them when released. However, with the popular zombie apocalypse franchise originally linked to AMC Networks, it seems a little strange for AMC to not air the movies in their own theaters. Instead, it would seem they now choose to do exactly as Universal has done by releasing them directly to their own network, in a similar fashion to the on-demand viewing they were originally objecting to.

Of course, there is likely plenty of time left for AMC to back down from their stance regarding Universal. After all, the Walking Dead movies are still only in the development stage and by the time filming commences things may have already have been sorted between the studio and the theater juggernaut. However, fans of the franchise will likely have to continue to wait for further news regarding where they can watch the movies first.