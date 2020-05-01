‘Insecure’ Star Jay Ellis Thinks Lawrence Getting Back Together With Issa Is A Big Mistake

HBO‘s Insecure star Jay Ellis says his character made a huge backslide by reaching out to his ex.

The actor currently plays Lawrence Walker on the comedy. Lawrence dated Issa Rae’s character, Issa Dee, for five years prior to her cheating on him in Season 1. In the show’s current fourth season, Lawrence has moved on with Condola (Christina Elmore), who he was becoming a better version of himself for. However, the couple soon dealt with Condola and Issa working together for Issa’s upcoming block party. While Lawrence and Condola continue dating despite the friendship, things get rocky during their “Friendsgiving” dinner. During the episode, which premiered on Sunday, Lawrence and Condola are at a standstill after she questions him about his past with Issa. Condola’s friend, drunk Nikki (Robin Thede) also informed Lawrence that Condola, who’s a recent divorcee, wants more of a casual relationship.

Once he left the dinner, Lawrence watched Issa and her brother enjoy their Thanksgiving at a Mexican restaurant via Instagram. Instead of scrolling past her story, Lawrence snuck into his ex’s direct messages, per Essence. He left a slew of smiling-face emoji in reply to her night out. The scene closes with Issa abruptly replying to Lawrence’s reaction, followed by Mya’s 2000s hit, “Case of the Ex.”

Ellis recently sat down with the magazine via Instagram and shared how he feels about the message he sent to Issa. He said Lawrence reaching out to his ex after fighting with his new girlfriend is “one of the worst decisions ever.” Additionally, he explained the situation with Issa is too “messy” for them to have a friendly relationship as of yet. The actor then said he wouldn’t like to see Lawrence and Issa together, and wants him to think about his current feelings for her.

“What I would wanna know from Lawrence is the answer to Condola’s question, ‘Like do you think you guys would’ve been together had she not cheated?'” Ellis asked. “I know she supported him while he wasn’t working, but they would’ve fallen back into a routine of complacency and I think that would’ve run its course at some point. We would’ve just watched two people slowly drift apart.”

Insecure‘s fourth season premiered on Sunday, April 12. Prior to its return, Rae said her character would experience growth within herself this season. The first three episodes of the season have already proven to test Issa’s growth, especially with her old friends. Episode three also touched on her ailing friendship with her BFF Molly (Yvonne Orji). Following an explosive fight in the middle of a grocery store, the friends vow to meet at Molly’s house to talk. However, Issa decided to ditch Molly, leaving their issues unresolved.