Anderson Cooper Announces Birth Of His Baby Son Wyatt, Shares Adorable Photos On Instagram

Anderson Cooper is a dad.

The CNN host announced on Thursday the birth of his son, Wyatt, and shared a series of pictures on Instagram of the adorable baby boy.

In a message accompanying the post, Cooper revealed that the baby was born on Monday to a surrogate and is named after his father, who passed away when Cooper was 10. Wyatt’s middle name, Morgan, is also a family name on Cooper’s mother’s side of the family, and the cable news host revealed another special connection with the name. Cooper shared that he found a list his parents had made 52 years ago with names they were considering for him, and Morgan was one of them.

Cooper added that he was “beyond happy” to be a first-time father.

“As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birth,” he wrote.

He had some special words of thanks for the surrogate who carried the baby, also thanking her family for their support.

Cooper announced Wyatt’s birth on Thursday’s episode of Anderson Cooper 360, saying he was happy to bring a bright spot to a very difficult time.

“It has been a difficult time in all of our lives, and there are certainly many hard days ahead,” Cooper said on CNN. “It is, I think, especially important in these times of trouble to try to hold on to moments of joy and moments of happiness. Even as we mourn the loss of loved ones, we are also blessed with new life and new love.”

Cooper’s primetime show has focused on the effects of the coronavirus, and he has delivered some emotional stories including an interview with a woman who lost her husband to an infection. Cooper himself grew emotional during the interview with the woman as she relayed her husband’s final words.

Cooper appeared to grow emotional again on Thursday as he announced the birth of his son and spoke about his family, including close family members he has lost before they could meet Wyatt.

Cooper said he wished that his mother and father and his late brother had been alive to meet Wyatt, but believed they were looking down and happy to see the new life and new love in Anderson’s life. Cooper’s mother, the artist and actress Gloria Vanderbilt, died last year at the age of 95.