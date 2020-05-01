‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Finale: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Weighs In On When The Episode Will Finally Air

Jeffrey Dean Morgan reveals when he thinks the Season 10 finale of 'The Walking Dead' will air.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead was delayed due to social distancing requirements as a result fo the current coronavirus pandemic. While the episode had been filmed, there was still a lot of post-production work that included CGI and other special effects that needed completing so AMC decided to delay the episode.

Since then, Walking Dead producer Greg Nicotero has weighed in on when the episode will air, as has showrunner, Angela Kang. Now, according to Entertainment Weekly, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan in the hit zombie apocalypse series, has also revealed his opinion of when the episode will air.

“I do not know when they’re going to finish it,” Morgan revealed during the phone interview with EW Live.

“I reckon four or five months from now we’ll get to see it. Which will be cool. It will be cool having a one-off, almost a Walking Dead movie in the middle of the season, I guess. So we’re excited about that aspect of it.”

AMC

However, as to when Season 11 will start filming remains a “mystery” to Morgan. With the delayed completion of Season 10 potentially running up until possibly August or September and filming for Season 11 to start at this point too, it seems unlikely that viewers will get the usual October premiere date they normally do with each new season.

In addition to this, Morgan also gave some hints about what the Season 10 finale will contain.

He gave details of how the Beta (Ryan Hurst) storyline will play out. While he says it will come to a head in the next episode, he did not state if it was concluded or not.

“There has to be some sort of a resolution,” he stated.

“Whether that carries over to next season, I’ll leave that open, because who knows.”

Morgan also revealed that with this storyline concluding, viewers can certainly expect a battle sequence. As Entertainment Weekly points out, Greg Nicotero has directed every finale and premiere episode since Season 5 and many of those episodes have included battles, it gives viewers something to ponder in regard to the Season 10 finale.

Of course, until an official announcement is made by AMC, viewers will have to continue to wait for their next installment of The Walking Dead.