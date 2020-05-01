Helga Lovekaty Shows Off Her Perfect Figure In Tube Top And Shorts

Russian model and actress Helga Lovekaty recently took to her Instagram page and treated her 4 million followers to a sexy snapshot.

In the picture, which was uploaded to the photosharing website on Thursday morning, Helga could be seen rocking a gray striped tube top, one that perfectly accentuated her figure. She teamed the skimpy top with a pair of printed shorts that not only allowed her to display her toned legs but it also drew viewers’ attention toward her bare midsection.

Staying true to form, and in keeping with the daytime, outdoor photoshoot, Helga opted for minimal makeup. The application featured foundation, nude lipstick, nude blush, defined eyebrows, and a thick coarse of mascara. She wore her raven-colored tresses down and allowed them to fall over her back.

In terms of jewelry, she kept it very simple by only opting for a ring, while she had her nails painted with multi-colored polish.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured somewhere in Finland, which indicates that the snap was a throwback one. To strike a pose, Helga stood outdoors while leaning against a fence. She looked away from the camera and flashed a soft smile.

Helga wrote a caption in Chinese, and according to a Google translation, she asked her fans if they know about the coldest country in the world.

Within a day of going live, the picture has racked up more than 48,000 likes. Meanwhile, her fans also flocked to the comments section to praise Helga for her incredible figure.

“Wow, this is gorgeous!! You are always looking wonderful and perfect, Helga,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“No matter how cold a place is, whenever you go there, that place suddenly becomes hotter,” another one chimed in.

“Wowww!! I have no words to describe how perfect you look in this picture. I love you so much,” a third admirer wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower asked the model to go out with him.

“Hey Helga, I am single, are you? If yes, will you date me?” they wrote.

While some fans used words and phrases like “goddess,” “my first love” and “so innocent,” to express their admiration, others adopted a millennial approach and posted countless hearts, kiss, and fire emoji to let Helga know how much they adore her.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many other models and influences also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support, including Ekaterina Zuueva and Pia Muehlenbeck.

Not long ago, Helga shared another racy snap to her page where she could be seen rocking gray-and-purple, sheer lingerie set. The skimpy garment not only allowed Helga to show off her enviable cleavage but she also flashed a glimpse of her nipples