Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Thought Kendall Jenner’s Clap Back About Being ‘Passed Around’ Was ‘Perfect’

Khloe Kardashian reportedly loved how her sister Kendall Jenner decided to stand up for herself against online trolls.

The Inquisitr previously reported Jenner defended herself via Twitter on Wednesday, April 29. After multiple reports linked Jenner to Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker, Jenner was accused of being “passed around” by several other NBA players, including her ex, Ben Simmons. In response to one commenter’s tweet, Jenner assured her 29.1 million followers she’s “in full control of where I throw this c*och.” The viral tweet received over 60,000 retweets and left many of her fans impressed.

According to Hollywood Life, Kardashian applauded Jenner for her bold tweet. She reportedly felt the message was “perfect,” even though it’s not something Jenner has been known to do in the past.

“Khloe thought Kendall’s tweet was epic because it wasn’t only hilarious, but it’s not usually like Kendall to clap back like that at something on the internet,” one source shared. “Khloe knows Kendall can handle herself and doesn’t need her advice and thinks she handled the situation perfectly. Their family has been in the public eye for a really long time and they have tough skin and know not to take things like this personally.”

Like Jenner, Kardashian isn’t a stranger to having her dating life criticized by the public. She has also been involved with several athletes, including James Harden, Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson. Now that her sister is also spending time with famous athletes, Kardashian is reportedly helping Jenner in any way she can. Kardashian reportedly only wants the best for Jenner and wants her to foster healthy relationships.

Jenner is considered to be one of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s most private members. Although she’s been seen with Booker and Simmons, she hasn’t revealed who she’s currently dating. After ending their relationship in 2019, Jenner and Simmons were seen together in Philadelphia, where he plays for the 76ers. Neither she nor Simmons has confirmed if they’re back together.

As for Booker, he and Jenner have reportedly been friends for years. In addition to the fact Booker plays professional basketball, his dating history with one of Jenner’s former friends sparked headlines as well. He allegedly dated Jordyn Woods at the same time Jenner was dating Simmons. Woods hasn’t been on speaking terms with Jenner or the rest of the famous family. She and Kardashian fell out in February 2019, after her ex, Tristan Thompson, reportedly kissed her.

Kardashian wasn’t the only sister who was amazed by Jenner’s tweet. The model’s sister, Kylie Jenner, commented and said the tweet was the best from 2020 thus far.