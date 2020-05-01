‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Friday: Katherine Says ‘I Do’

The Young and the Restless preview for Friday, May 1 teases a classic episode that originally aired on May 4, 2009. Katherine and Murphy finally make things official, but Jill gets tied up and nearly misses the blessed event. Plus, Victor finds out that Neil has a new job with Katherine.

Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) and Murphy (Michael Fairman) have a wedding, according to SheKnows Soaps. Soon after Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Billy (Billy Miller) tied the knot, Kay and Murphy are set to take a trip down the aisle. Even though Jill (Jess Walton) had a major cake fight with Katherine at Billy and Chloe’s wedding, she’s prepared to attend the nuptials.

However, as usual, there’s drama surrounding the wedding, and Jill finds herself literally tied up, which keeps her from showing up on time. Thankfully, once she gets herself out of the tangle, Cane (Daniel Goddard) helps calm Jill down, and she’s able to make it before the whole event ends. That doesn’t mean that the reception will be smooth sailing for the bride and groom, though because there are some big snags that threaten to ruin the celebration for the newlyweds. Kay finds herself working with Michael (Christian LeBlanc) to help keep Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Amber (Adrienne Frantz) from getting in trouble. Hopefully, things end up working out for Katherine and Murphy because they plan to travel the world together and have some lovely adventures.

Of course, Billy and Chloe are not having much fun, considering Billy finds himself pining for MacKenzie instead of his brand new wife.

Victor (Eric Braeden) learns that Katherine hired Neil (Kristoff St. John). Long-time viewers will get the chance to enjoy seeing scenes featuring St. John, who passed away unexpectedly in February 2019 at the age of 52.

The Mustache serves as the best man for Murphy. During the wedding, Neil lets Victor know that instead of working for Newman Enterprises, he will be at Chancellor from now on, which doesn’t leave Victor very happy. Plus, Neil’s defection, combined with Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) pregnancy troubles, leaves Victor pulled in several directions.

Jack (Peter Bergman) wants to ensure that Victor takes good care of his sister since she’s hearing phantom babies cry and experiencing other disturbing symptoms like spotting. Victor lets Jack know that his wife is his priority. Of course, Ashley is at the top of his mind, even though Victor is not likely not going to let things with Neil leaving his company go very easily.