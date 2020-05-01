Holly Luyah Displays Her Voluptuous Figure In A Skimpy Bikini On Instagram

American model and celebrity makeup artist Holly Luyah recently took to her Instagram account and treated her 3.1 million followers to a very hot bikini snapshot.

In the pic, which was uploaded to the photo-sharing website on Thursday, April 30, Holly could be seen rocking a skimpy printed bikini, one that allowed her to show off ample cleavage. That’s not all, but the risque ensemble also enabled her to put her thick thighs on full display.

In terms of makeup, she applied foundation, pink blush, pink lipstick, white eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows.

Holly wore her raven-colored tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and décolletage. As for jewelry, she kept it very simple and only opted for a few rings and a friendship bracelet.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Salen, Oregon. For the snap, Holly stood on a wooden bridge built over a lake. She held her hair, looked away from the camera, and flashed her beautiful smile to strike a pose.

In the caption, she informed her fans that the snap was a throwback, one which was captured to mark the beginning of May last year.

Within two hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 60,000 likes. Her most ardent admirers also took to the comments section and posted above a thousand messages to praise Holly’s amazing figure. While most of her fans posted subtly flirtatious words, others poured their hearts out and expressed their feelings for the model in explicit terms.

“Thick and fine! That body is everything!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Omg, you are so close to where I live! I can’t wait to see you with the sun out showing how beautiful you are in person,” another user chimed in.

“Damn, you are so hot and sexy. I love each and every part of your body,” a third admirer remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower praised Holly’s minuscule ensemble.

“That bikini looks so good on you. Could you please post your bikini pics more often?” they wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “you’re so beautiful,” “gorgeous in the truest sense,” and “my wifey” to express their admiration for the model.

The snap was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Tracy Lopez and Jasmine Suetrong.

Luyah often poses in different bikinis and swimsuits to wow her fans. Not long ago, she shared a series of snaps in which she could be seen rocking a blue bikini that included feminine frill details and a tie-up feature on the front.