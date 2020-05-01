Gigi Hadid Confirms Pregancy On ‘The Tonight Show,’ Reveals Pregnancy Cravings

Gigi Hadid is definitely pregnant, and she’s made it official. On Thursday night, the 25-year-old model appeared on the at-home edition of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she confirmed that she is indeed pregnant with singer Zayn Malik’s child.

Reports that Hadid was pregnant have been circulating since Tuesday. The rumors seemed all but true once Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, appeared on the Dutch radio station RTL Boulehvard and said that her daughter was expecting a baby. However, there still had been no comment from the presumed parents-to-be.

The air was officially cleared on Thursday night when Hadid interviewed with Jimmy Fallon. As reported by Cosmopolitan, Hadid expressed to Fallon how thrilled she and Malik are about their coming child.

“Obviously, we wish they could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well-wishes and support.”

Hadid and Malik have had an on-and-off relationship since 2015. Last year, during an off-time, Hadid had a well-publicized relationship with former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron. Although the two never confirmed they were romantically involved, they appeared so close that some questioned whether Cameron might actually be the father of Hadid’s baby. The rumors were shot down quickly by Cameron himself on social media. Hadid and Malik are said to have reunited around the very beginning of 2020.

As reported by People, Hadid also revealed to Fallon that her No. 1 pregnancy craving has been everything bagels with cream cheese. She told him that as a treat for her birthday last weekend, her family ordered a special cake designed to look like an everything bagel. The cake was made by famous baker and Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro, who baked the cake using marbled layers and Hadid’s favorite chocolate chip buttercream frosting.

“I don’t know if it was my hormones right now or just like quarantine emotional-ness, but I cried every five minutes for an hour every time I thought about that Buddy made my cake…I couldn’t stop crying. I was just so happy. “Honored that he would make my cake during quarantine.”

Hadid celebrated her 25th birthday last weekend with Malik and her family, where they are all in quarantine on the Hadid family farm in Pennsylvania.

There is currently heavy speculation that the birthday celebration also doubled as a gender-reveal party. Although nothing has been confirmed, TMZ is claiming that Hadid is approximately 20 weeks pregnant and will be having a baby girl.