‘Westworld’ Season 3: Ed Harris Reveals He Is Not Impressed With How The Man In Black Has Turned Out

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 3 of HBO’s Westworld. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

In a recent interview with Vulture, Ed Harris has revealed that he is not overly impressed with how his character has progressed through to Season 3 of Westworld.

“I mean, I signed on to play the Man in Black,” Harris said.

“I didn’t sign on to play the Man in White. So it wasn’t the most joyous season for me, I gotta say.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Harris’ character, the Man in Black and also known as William, was committed to a mental facility in recent episodes by the host, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood). During his stay, he has had some therapy in relation to the deaths of his wife and daughter and now is outfitted in entirely white clothing, indicating the character might be set to change from a bad person to a good one.

Prior to that, this character had always been the bad guy, wearing all black and constantly antagonizing Dolores as he explored every last part of the Westworld theme park. Now, with being committed, viewers suspected that he might be changing his villainous ways as the season progressed.

However, last week’s episode saw William, who had escaped the mental facility and was now being held captive by the robotic hosts, Bernard Lowe (Jeffrey Wright) and Ashley Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth), returning to his old self. He revealed to the pair that he has worked out what his life’s mission was while working through his issues in previous episodes. While William had been one of the people that helped to bring the hosts into existence, he is now insisting that he planned “to wipe out every host.” He also declared in the episode that he will begin with Bernard and Ashley so they should kill him now before he killed them later.

The hosts considered killing William at that point. However, they weren’t entirely sure whey wouldn’t need him further on and chose to keep the character alive instead. This later comes back to haunt them as the episode concluded with William pulling a gun on them.

As to whether or not William really is the Man in Black or the newer, Man in White, remains to be seen and viewers will have to tune into the next episode of Westworld in order to find out more.