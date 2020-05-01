Chanel West Coast Stuns In Tiny Daisy Dukes On The Set Of ‘Ridiculousness’

In her latest Instagram update, rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast shared a peek behind-the-scenes of the MTV show Ridiculousness with her 3.4 million Instagram followers. Chanel rocked a casual ensemble that consisted of tiny Daisy Dukes and a white t-shirt, along with several eye-catching accessories.

The first snap in her update was a full-body shot that showed off Chanel’s whole look, and she seemed to have fun striking a pose for the camera. Chanel wore a white t-shirt that was a slight cropped length, showing off an inch or two of her toned stomach. The top had a closed neckline that covered up her cleavage, but the piece still clung to her fit physique.

She layered on several necklaces to add her own style statement to the look, and also added a bold cuff bracelet that drew attention to the tattoos on her forearm. Chanel also wore a pair of earrings, which were visible through her wavy brunette locks.

She showed off her toned legs in a pair of Daisy Dukes with frayed edges and some distressed details. She added another dose of sparkle with a chain belt, and finished off the ensemble with a pair of kitten heels that had clear tops, elongating her legs.

Chanel closed her eyes for the snap and pursed her lips. She had a nude shade on her lips with just the slightest hint of pink, and a metallic wash of color on her eyelids. Chanel had both her hands up in peace signs as she posed for the shot.

The other three snaps from her update were taken on the set of Ridiculousness, and featured Chanel as well as the other cast members and the co-star for that particular show. She encouraged her followers to check out the episode in the caption of the post.

Her fans absolutely loved the glimpse into her professional world, and the post racked up over 19,500 likes within just one hour. It also received 229 comments from her eager fans.

“You look so amazing beautiful and gorgeous every single time,” one fan said, followed by a trio of heart emoji.

“Already on series record,” another follower, who was evidently a fan of the show, commented.

“Gorgeous,” one fan added, followed by a string of emoji that included flame emoji and praise hands emoji.

In addition to sizzling selfies she takes at home, Chanel has also been sharing some fitness content with her Instagram followers lately, which she dubs her “West Coast Workouts.” Earlier today, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a short video in which she rocked a leopard-print sports bra and matching leggings. She showed her followers a few exercises she likes to do in her bright pink home gym.