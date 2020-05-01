The Kardashian-Jenners Will Reveal How They’ve Been Coping Under Quarantine On ‘KUWTK’

Keeping Up with the Kardashians will touch on the family’s quarantine life when it returns in September.

After airing its mid-season finale on Thursday, April 30, a teaser for the second half of the season gave viewers a taste of what’s to come. People reports that the rest of the season will focus on what the family was up to at the beginning of the year. The trailer opens with some of Kim Kardashian’s moments from January and February. In one scene, Kim and her daughter North, 6, are headed to Kanye West’s Paris Fashion Week show. As they’re about to enter the show, it’s revealed that Kim left older sister Kourtney behind to ensure she wasn’t late.

The rest of the trailer shows the family under quarantine. Like many people across the world, they’ve been confined to their homes since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to their decision to stay at home, Kim was heard saying the White House had deemed the virus “serious.” During the clip, Kim offers a glimpse into her home life with Kanye and their four children — North, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 11 months. She revealed what homeschooling her children has been like over the past few weeks as she records North and Saint running around the house.

The trailer then featured Scott Disick, who was in a sweatshirt and hoodie as he sat on his couch. He admits that he’s been “stir crazy” since being home. Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner are also having trouble adapting, as Kris cries and says she misses hugging her daughter in one clip.

Although the Kardashian-Jenners are upset they can’t see each other physically, their Zoom calls have been a way for them to continue their gossip. Upon learning Khloe is quarantined with her ex, Tristan Thompson, for their daughter, True, they suspect there’s more to the story. During the call, Scott asks Kris if she thinks Khloe has been intimate with Tristan since they’ve been under the same roof.

“Oh 100 percent,” Kris answered, with Scott replying, “That’s what I said! She says no.”

Back in March, Kim confirmed she hadn’t seen her mom or siblings since the pandemic began. She posted a photo on Instagram of herself and Khloe as they were getting ready for a photo shoot. Kim said the entire family was “together apart” even though it was hurting them not to see each other physically.

“We are all social distancing and staying away from each other while all separately self-quarantined,” Kim shared. “It’s hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s. PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus.”