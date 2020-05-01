Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Flaunts Her Athletic Figure In Spicy Instagram Post

Fox Sports host Holly Sonders showed off her athletic physique in a new spicy Instagram post. The model was photographed outdoors dressed casual in jeans and a camouflage t-shirt that showcased her chiseled abs.

Sonders has been more engaged on social media since the stay-at-home order was issued during the coronavirus outbreak. She has had several themes to her posts in recent weeks. The former golfer posted a variety of bikini photos last week, and this week she shared several snaps in lingerie. Most recently Sonders’ uploads have focused on fitness, and fans have been treated to an eyeful of her toned figure.

The Michigan State University product posted a photo in casual wear for a recent post. Although she had on jeans and a t-shirt she still had her sculpted midsection on display. In the post, Sonders was photographed outside leaning against a short white brick wall. She had her long brown hair down, and wore a backwards snap-back camouflage hat with black mesh. She had her left arm against the wall behind her, and in her right hand held a phone up to take a selfie.

Sonders – whose real name is Holly Niederkohr – had on a tight-fitting camouflage t-shirt that was cropped to give a view of her flat stomach. The 33-year-old wore a pair of light-colored blue jeans and black high heels. She was shot from the side in the photo, and lifted her left leg up which helped accentuate her curvy backside. Sonders included a caption that mentioned her “killer abs.”

Many of her 462,000 followers flocked to the post and over 7,500 of them showed their appreciation by hitting the “like” button. The Fox Sports personality received more than 200 comments on the steamy photo. Several followers said they enjoyed the model’s more modest pictures.

“My favorite photo of you in a very long time. Still looking fierce,” a fan commented.

“Jeans and high heels never looked this good,” added another.

“You have the face of an angel. And a perfect swing,” an Instagram user told the former golfer.

As has been the case in most of her recent posts, multiple fans brought up her fiance, “Vegas Dave.”

“Where’s your sweet hubby Dave? Finally you woke up!” one fan wrote.

As previously covered by The Inquisitr, Sonders and Dave Oancea are rumored to have split. She posted about looking for a new quarantine partner and the two unfollowed each other on Instagram. Since then, Dave has been noticeably absent from her posts.