Fitness Trainer Qimmah Russo Shows Off ‘Famous’ Abs Shots To Wow Her Fans

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo has been on an ab kick today, not only encouraging girls to work hard to get their own abs but by also showing a set of images that feature her “famous Qimmah abs” for her 1.5 million Instagram followers. Her fans were quick to respond, not only in praise of the collection but to point out their favorite shots.

Included in the set were nine images. All have Qimmah’s finely chiseled abs as the focal point.

The first shot is of the fitness trainer standing in a locker room. She is wearing a patterned Khaki crop top and tiny black shorts as she holds her phone up to take the selfie. Her six-pack is definitely the center of attention with this picture.

Next up, Qimmah is posing in the sun on a beach. She is wearing a grey and white string bikini and has added some tribal jewelry to complete the look.

The third image is a casual affair with Qimmah reclining on a lounge suit in a cropped grey hoodie and pale blue underwear. With one arm behind her head, she relaxes for the shot.

Image number four shows an oiled up Qimmah as she stands proudly outside in a matching set of underwear and thigh-high white socks.

The fifth picture is a cheeky bikini shot. As the fitness trainer sits on a sofa in the brightly patterned outfit, she smiles at the camera as she tugs at the ties on the bikini bottoms.

The images continue on, always showing Qimmah proudly showing off her famous abs.

As soon as Qimmah posted the set, her followers were quick to respond. Within two hours, the image had gathered more than 14,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her avid fans.

“Nice body,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Ripped,” another simply stated.

“You look gorgeous every time!” said another person.

Many others chose to state which picture was their favorite.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. Most popular appeared to be the heart-eyed, heart, and fire emoji. However, considering Qimmah is a fitness trainer and is fond of showing off her feats of strength, many people chose to use the muscly arm emoji as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, an earlier image posted by Qimmah showed the fitness trainer’s killer abs. She captioned the shot by saying that she thought that “girls should have abs too” and then asked her legions of fans to “double-tap” in order to show their support for the statement.