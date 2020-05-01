FireChrisHayes Trends On Twitter After His Report on The Sexual Assault Allegations Against Joe Biden

On Thursday, the hashtag #FireChrisHayes started trending on Twitter in response to a segment on MSNBC’s All In With Chris Hayes in which Hayes discussed the sexual assault allegations Tara Reade has made against former Vice-President Joe Biden, according to Refinery29.

On Wednesday night, Hayes dedicated a portion of his show to examining Tara Reade’s accusation and editorializing on the implications of the accusation on the Biden campaign. He opened by talking about how difficult it is to critically examine accusations made against people we admire, especially famous people we admire. Hayes continued, emphasizing the importance of thoroughly investigating these kinds of allegations, no matter who they’re made against.

“Part of the difficult lesson of the Me Too era is not that every accusation is true and everything should be believed on its face, but that you do have to fight yourself when you feel that impulse. You have to do that in order to take seriously what is being alleged and what the evidence is and to evaluate it.”

Hayes also interviewed Rebecca Traister, a writer for New York Magazine who recently wrote an essay calling out Biden for not directly addressing Tara Reade’s allegation, Salon reported.

Supporters of Biden were displeased with the coverage, according to Refinery29 and Salon. Many took to Twitter using the #FireChrisHayes hashtag to express their displeasure. Some simply said they thought Hayes’s report was biased against Biden and overly critical. Others went as far as to accuse Hayes of being a “Russian agent” trying to skew the election in favor of President Donald Trump.

Legal experts confirm that the allegations against Joe Biden aren’t remotely credible. Chris Hayes factually misrepresented the story on air last night.#FireChrisHayes https://t.co/GqijMM5IFI — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) April 30, 2020

At first I thought people were cherry-picking the dumbest stuff on the internet to find people blaming Russia for this, but last night I saw that same unbelievable discourse in the wild, erupting in the replies to a chris hayes tweet pic.twitter.com/2mGG64u8P0 — Vincent Bevins (@Vinncent) April 30, 2020

Other people on Twitter used the #FireChrisHayes hashtag to express their support for Hayes’s coverage of the allegations. Many conveyed their belief that the media hasn’t covered the allegations against Biden as thoroughly as they should and expressed their appreciation that Hayes had taken the time to dive in. Many others thanked Hayes for believing Reade. Some expressed their utter frustration at the fact that the #FireChrisHayes hashtag was trending at all.

#FireChrisHayes is peak 2020 in the worst way possible. I literally can't even. — ilyseh (@ilyseh) April 30, 2020

Really, #FireChrisHayes is trending?? Because he covered the sexual assault allegations against a candidate for president? @chrislhayes is a good journalist. This Twitter temper tantrum is absurd, grow up folks. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) April 30, 2020

.@chrislhayes had the audacity to report on Biden's sexual assault of Tara Reade. He didn't minimize or dehumanize sexual assault survivors. If he's fired for reporting about sexual assault, that says more about the media institution & those demanding to #FireChrisHayes. pic.twitter.com/zq64O2px2u — Sema (@_SemaHernandez_) April 30, 2020

Though the media has been criticized for not doing much coverage of Reade’s accusations, more media outlets are coming forward to demand Biden speak to the allegations himself instead of letting surrogates and campaign representatives speak for him, Salon reported. The Washington Post editorial board called for Biden to address the allegations on Wednesday, as did reporters from other news networks.

Reportedly, Biden will be addressing the allegations on Friday during an appearance on MSNBC.