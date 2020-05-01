Bru Luccas Rocks Skimpy Panties & Work Boots In Sexy New Update

Bru Luccas took to Instagram today to share a sizzling snap that featured her sister, Pietra Luccas. The two girls have flaunted their bombshell bodies several times in recent weeks, and Bru’s army of 2.8 million fans are digging it.

The Brazilian sisters were posed in the middle of a forest in Woodside, California. The landscape was filled with tall trees, wood chips, and lush greenery. The girls stood side by side, and the image captured Bru staring into the camera while Pietra looked off into the distance. In her caption, Bru wished her fans a beautiful day and added a few hashtags to the end.

Bru, who recently slayed in a skimpy one-piece, rocked a tight white crop top that was semi-sheer and exposed her chest underneath. The piece boasted simple capped sleeves and drew attention to her trim arms and all-over glow. The sexy garment hit right below her chest and offered a generous glimpse of her taut tummy.

The model rocked a pair of revealing panties on her lower half that boasted a black-and-white snakeskin pattern. Its sides were thin and sat high on her hips, allowing her shapely thighs to be seen in their entirety.

Bru also added a pair of black knee-high stockings and brown work boots to her outfit. She wore her caramel locks with a deep side part and allowed her tresses to spill over on one side of her shoulder. She appeared to be wearing a full application of glam, which included defined brows, eyeliner, and blush.

Pietra wore a similar outfit that was just as hot. On top, she opted for a tiny white tank top that showed ample cleavage and a glimpse of her trim tummy. Her bottoms were even sexier and similar to her sister’s. They featured a cotton fabric that sat tightly on her waist and showed her thick thighs.

Pietra completed her look with a pair of gray knee-highs and brown work boots. Her long locks were styled similarly to her sister’s, but she wore her part in the middle. She also rocked a small application of makeup which included eyeliner and mascara.

The photo has earned a ton of attention from fans already, and it has amassed nearly 150,000 likes and 900-plus comments in just a few hours.

“Hottest sisters ever,” one fan commented.

“Grey sock mommy is CUTE. Love you girls,” a second fan added alongside a series of heart emoji.

“Perfection x 2!!!!!! Two Beauties. Stay safe and stay home,” one more chimed in.